Darlings,
Marijuana in New Mexico, legal for a month now in the comfort of our own homes and/or in the company of friends. Thinking of Mom as Mothers’ Day approaches, I’m positive that, if she were alive today, she would decline a gummy, legal or not. That’s just the way she rolled, Honey Buns, and I’m not talking about a joint.
This morning, after a hot shower (sans marijuana), I sat in the stillness to follow a morning meditation via the “Calm” app on my iPhone, then I activated my Apple watch to smartly time my brisk walk, after which I returned home and flipped on the morning news. The devastation of Ukraine greeted me. How small I felt, how spoiled. Here I am with running water, heat and the electricity to power all these frivolous gadgets. I gave a silent prayer of thanks to Keith Crow (Berkshire Hathaway Services Santa Fe), who is one person who’s done much more than watch the news. Pumpkins, most everyone knows that he flew to Ukraine to help in any way needed. His way turned out to be ferrying refugees out of Ukraine and across the border to Poland. He’s much braver than I am (also, much younger, Petunias, but that is my flimsy excuse for sending money instead of myself). David James Baker (Barker Realty, Skyhorse Films) had some wonderful interviews with Keith from Ukraine on YouTube. Just think, Kiddos, here’s Keith Crow, a Realtor in a record-breaking real estate market, giving up fat commissions and creature comforts to go out of his way to help people whom he’s never before met. My hero.
Originally, I called Patrick Walker (QB, Berkshire Hathaway Services Santa Fe) to find out if BHSSF had moved into their new offices yet. That’s when we got sidetracked with Keith and Ukraine (a much more interesting topic). A few weeks later, I called Robyn Tyra (BHSSF). Creampuffs, you see how dogged I am in ferreting out real estate news for you? I’m like a bitch with a bone (literally a female dog, no other implication implied, ha, ha, ha). Yes, their location now is 123 Marcy, Suite 101. It’s very close to the Mud Hut, Horno, La Boca, The Bull Ring, and on and on. A good way to get people back in the office, Doll Babies: put them in walking distance to great coffee and food.
Robyn, a native New Mexican, has 30 years of combined experience in title insurance and real estate. Since First American Title was one of Robyn’s escrow agent stops, it stands to reason that Jana Lujan (former Branch Manager, First American Title) retired from the title biz and joined Robyn at BHSSS. When I caught up with them, they were on their way to Lamy for a showing of the J. F. Miller Ranch, which they have listed for $14.9 million. Jana, you’ve come a long way, baby, and you’ll have come an even longer way when you get through walking your clients around that 2,000+ acre property. I bet she’s in a Jeep, anyway.
Thinking of the varied topography out by Lamy made me think of Charlie Dearing’s newly published sci-fi novel, This Wild Earth. Intrigued by the title, I asked Charlie’s stepmom, Coleen Dearing (Barker Realty), what the book is about. She gave me the rundown, according to the author: “A well-to-do would-be author and a socially awkward video game store clerk are transported to a mysterious wilderness, hunted by an unseen beast, and must survive with only their wits and what’s left of their former lives.” That piqued my interest.
Charlie Dearing is the oldest of Coleen’s and Skip’s three boys (his, hers and theirs, in that order), a graduate of Santa Fe High and an avid reader of authors like Kurt Vonnegut, Bruce Coville and R.L. Stein (e.g.,The Man in the Highcastle). I ordered This Wild Earth through Barnes & Noble, and it does not disappoint when it comes to the intriguing world of science fiction. Once again, Sugar Lumps, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to be in Santa Fe, surrounded by all these talented people, younger and older.
One question before I go, Lemon Drops. Have you noticed a slight change — for the better — in your monthly HOME mag? If not, peruse it more carefully when you finish with me (and, please, Honey Lambs, finish with me gently, I am sensitive). Cara Fox (Editor, HOME-Santa Fe Real Estate Guide) came to Santa Fe originally to be the marketing director at Ojo Caliente but got sidelined by the pandemic, and, oops, her job disappeared. The stars aligned, and just before she took another job, she was hired by the newspaper. A longtime copywriter, here’s an example of her philosophy: “The internet has seized control of our attention. But print is not dead, it has just been turned on its head. My idea for HOME is to move toward the dynamic imagery and content pairing we see in the online-first world...to have the page ‘shake’ a little.” A powerful statement, and I do think it’s showing in the product, You, Dearest Readers, turn out to be the lucky recipients, yet another benefit of living in this creative space called Santa Fe.
So long, Sweetpeas...Until next time,
Oakley