Out and about: March Ides, Madness and history

Here we are in March, a month full of importance. Women’s History Month, the Ides of March, March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day, Daylight Saving Time (egads, so soon??), and according to the weather-predicting groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil from Pennsylvania, two more weeks of wintry weather. Puddings, I guess we’re lucky down here in the States, because Canada’s Fred la Marmotte was found dead only hours before their Ground-hog Day event. Mon Dieu!
Back to us and March. Dear Hearts, let’s not forget one of our main raisons d’être this month, Warren Berg’s birthday on the 7th. Warren’s avocation of studying, photographing and identifying birds of New Mexico — all from an easy chair on his portal — has probably made him as famous as his long and successful career in real estate. I’m exaggerating. Slightly. But his ornithology skills do require more of him than simply sitting on his portal. Warblers, whatever it takes, we appreciate his sharing. Happy Birthday, Bird Man.
It wasn’t a birthday for Leland Titus (Owner/Broker Santa Fe Realty Unlimited here and Albuquerque Realty in ABQ) that drove him to buy such a big present for himself last month. Leland is a man with a plan, so in addition to his busy real estate career, he added a laundromat to his portfolio, the Santa Fe Laundry in Chamisa Center on Airport Road.
Leland is a native New Mexican who was raised “off the grid” in Madrid. As a young boy growing up wild in Madrid, Leland worked as a soda jerk at Maya Jones Ice Cream shop. Then he was a dishwasher/ barback at the Mine Shaft Tavern. Those were the days of live, crazy-loud music inside the bar and live, crazy-wild fights outside.
By the time the John Travolta comedy Wild Hogs arrived in theaters in 2007, a biker-themed flick they filmed almost entirely in Madrid, Leland had already gotten his real estate license and was living in Santa Fe. He was 21. That’s what I mean, Lemon Drops, he’s a man with a plan. Let’s see now, Daydreamers, I’m trying to remember where I was when I was 21. I think I was searching for a plan.
Next, we have another impressive entrepreneur, Hannah Levborg (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices). As a Realtor, Hannah prefers working as a referral agent in order to have more time to devote to her myriad other interests. Kittens, she continues to serve on real estate boards at both the local and state levels, since serving her community in this way is important to her. Anyone who knows Hannah is quick to tell you that she’s always been passionate about doing things that are good for the planet. One day she realized, “Everyone loves my food.”
That led her to combine her passion for the planet with her gift of cooking and start her own ghost kitchen located at 1704 Lena, Unit B4. This is where she and her sous chef mother, Leta Worthington, prepare gourmet vegan dishes.
Ginger Snaps, I had to look up “ghost kitchen,” a new term for me. (Good heavens, the research I have to do in order to communicate with you, my Dearest Readers.) A ghost kitchen is “a physical space for the operator to create food for off-premises consumption.”
Jujufruits, here’s how it works. Go to her website, libertygourmand.com, check out Hannah’s weekly recipes (everything looks delicious), place your order (at least 48 hours in advance, please) and pick it up before your dinner party. Clever, no? Oh, wait, I mean clever, YES?!?
Now we say goodbye to a small piece of Santa Fe history, Jacobs Shoe Repair Shop. The shop was at 646 Old Santa Fe Trail since 1974, but for 24 years prior to that it was on Galisteo Street. Ron Jacobs joined his dad and owner, Larry, when he got out of the Navy in 1982.
He’s been the sole (literally) owner since 1992, repairing everything from shoes and boots to handbags, zippers, horse tack, tennis nets, trampolines and more. Ron told me he could repair almost anything as long as he had a long-armed patching machine. That was his most essential tool, so he took it with him when he closed shop (just in case).
Today, Ron is retired, the Jacobs Shoe Repair sign was taken down, all the equipment was removed and the property is now a house with the 3 L’s — location, location, location — listed by Jerome and Chantell Leyba (Keller Williams Realty-Santa Fe).
Both Jerome and Chantell were born and raised right here in Santa Fe. Their daughter Aaliyah joined their team and Jerome’s father was a Realtor for a number of years, so that makes three generations of Leyba’s in the real estate biz.
The business name of Jerome and Chantell’s KW team has been voted the Most Clever (I am the committee who votes on things like this): Red or Green Real Estate — Properties with Taste. So Santa Fe. Pumpkins, I think the next home I buy from them will be “Christmas, please.”