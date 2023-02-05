Darlings,

I’m thinking it’s good to remind you that next week is Hallmark’s favorite holiday, Valentine’s Day. Hallmark started mass-producing Valentine’s Day cards in 1916. That’s when this love fever gripped us, ultimately turning romance into a billion-dollar industry. Once a year. (Last year Americans spent about $23 billion on this holiday.)

Banks and post offices don’t close, but the potential for disappointment is huge, so get out your checkbooks and put a stamp on that romantic card. Butterflies, did you read what I just wrote? Checkbooks and stamps?!? Next, I’ll be romanticizing rotary phones.

8MillGods
LiseKnouse

Out and about: Hearts and souls

