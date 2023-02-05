Out and about: Hearts and souls

I’m thinking it’s good to remind you that next week is Hallmark’s favorite holiday, Valentine’s Day. Hallmark started mass-producing Valentine’s Day cards in 1916. That’s when this love fever gripped us, ultimately turning romance into a billion-dollar industry. Once a year. (Last year Americans spent about $23 billion on this holiday.)
Banks and post offices don’t close, but the potential for disappointment is huge, so get out your checkbooks and put a stamp on that romantic card. Butterflies, did you read what I just wrote? Checkbooks and stamps?!? Next, I’ll be romanticizing rotary phones.
Valentine’s Day reminds many people of their favorite shop, Todos Santos Chocolates, in Sena Plaza. It closed in 2020, which led me to a sleuthing game: Finding Hayward Simoneaux (owner and chocolatier of Todos Santos). Sugar Pops, it turns out that Hayward and his partner, Lawrence Black (owner of and dance instructor at The Dance Station in Solana Center), have been living in Chimayo for several years, even before chocolates. After two COVID years of peaceful gardening (The Constant Gardener), Hayward rented a building in Truchas on the High Road to Taos and opened his new shop, Eight Million Gods. No longer fashioning chocolates, Hayward brings us folk art from all over the world. Honey Buns, I mean from all over the world. If Alexander Girard were still alive, this would be his happy place.
I asked Hayward if he and Lawrence ever eat at Rancho De Chimayo. “Of course, at least once a week.” Sleuthing turns up invaluable information.
So, Chocolate Drops, that’s February. Here’s what’s coming in March. Our own Lise Knouse (Lise Knouse & Assoc. at KW/Santa Fe) will be hosting a segment about Santa Fe on American Dream TV. The show, in its fifth year, can be seen in cities all across the country. The show’s emphasis is 80% lifestyle and 20% real estate. Pumpkins, that’s right up Lisa’s alley. In 2000, she started a Suzuki Institute here because Santa Fe’s lifestyle (a culture of music appreciation) fit the weather (one week of Santa Fe summer). That endeavor was already her third career. Before that, Kittens, she was a choreographer in NYC. Then she and her first husband had a dance company in Fargo, N.D. All that segued nicely into her real estate career, which now leads to a possible fifth career as a TV host highlighting a subject dear to our hearts, Santa Fe.
As I’ve said many times before, Possums, real estate is rarely any-one’s first career. Two people who died in 2022 are examples of this, and boy are we glad that real estate brought them into our lives.
George Amos (1937-2022) had a PhD in literature and served as head of the English Department at Louisiana College before he and his wife, Donna, moved here in 1978. George was a gifted photographer and a writer of prose and poetry, with an emphasis on satire (in every aspect of his life). He loved the outdoors, especially the landscape of New Mexico. A hiker who always had a camera in his pack, George, along with Donna and his dog Buster, hiked and photographed most of this state. George’s creativity was evident in the Tesuque home he built for him-self and Donna, as well as the cabin he built—and shared with many of us—at the edge of the Santa Fe National Forest. When he retired from real estate after 40 years, he lovingly put his energy into Church of the Holy Faith on Palace Ave.
Kathy Abeles (1945-2022) and her husband, Rick, moved here in 1975. Kathy graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in mathematics and education. Her first job was at IBM as a systems engineer. Kathy’s life was one of service. She was a Director at the Bank of Santa Fe, Chairwoman for Christus St. V’s board of trustees and a volunteer at La Familia. Also, she and Rick were instrumental in starting the New Mexico Children’s Museum. In 1990 she got her real estate license and worked at French & French. Her officemate, Fran Hill, said that Kathy was the smartest and kindest person she’d ever met.
I understand what Winnie the Pooh meant when he said to Pig-let, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Both George Amos and Kathy Abeles led lives of quiet kindness. They were respected by the real estate community and appreciated by all the people and organizations to whom they gave their time. They didn’t make a big production of their actions, but they gave us something that made it hard to say goodbye. How lucky are we.