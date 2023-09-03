Darlings,

This is our nation’s Labor Day Weekend. The Burning of Zozobra (our own Santa Fe New Year) took place in front of a crowd of thousands on Friday night. All I know is that I’m not gloomy since I burned all my worries with Old Man Gloom. Pumpkins, I thank heavens for these man-made events, the kind that erase all my cares. Just look at all the choices we have this Labor Day Weekend! If I had children, I’d be out at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas celebrating the 20th Annual Santa Fe Fiesta de Los Niños. Oops, Dearest Readers, since I forgot to have children, I’ll opt instead for Santa Fe’s Margarita Trail, enjoying my choices of up to 50 margaritas as I traverse that trail. Please, Sugar Lumps, take away my car keys right now.

Ahh, but enough about me. (What am I saying, Lollipops, it’s never enough about me!) Here are some real estate stories for you. Paul Duran (KW/Santa Fe) and I have been friends since he was the QB for Marion McGuire Realty and I was a beginner at Jay Green Real Estate. Both offices were located on Paseo de Peralta across the street from Mountain Wolf Properties, which was right there at the corner of Paseo and Canyon Road. All of these places and people are now gone ... except for Paul and me (here I go about me again!).

OutAbout: Paul Duran

Paul, behind the lens of his vintage camera. Which one is vintage.
OutAbout: Dan Wright

Dan, usually with a smile on his face except when I take his picture.
OutAbout: Thornes

Eddie and Melanie (Peters) Thorne, and a summer evening with the Play Readers.

Out and about: Falling into the forest

