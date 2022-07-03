Darlings,
Good golly, Miss Molly, tomorrow is the Big Bang, the Fourth of July, and I am out of sparklers. I say we’ve had enough fires to last more than a lifetime, Potato Bugs, so I’m going to pay attention to our fire safety officials and not even get close to a flame (including my old one, whose name I can no longer recall).
Who needs fireworks, anyway, when our favorite event is back? Tomorrow morning, get yourself downtown to celebrate the 47th annual Pancakes on the Plaza, hosted by the Santa Fe Rotary Club. Breakfast is served from 7:00 a.m. until noon, but the earlier you get there the better because thousands of pancakes are dished up as the morning progresses. Sugar Bears, all you need to enjoy one of our most beloved Santa Fe traditions is a ticket — purchased when you get there — and maybe a comfortable lawn chair for a day of entertainment on the Plaza. All the proceeds go to support local children and youth, so buy lots of tickets. Puppies, this is a no-pets-allowed event, so save a piece of your bacon for your stay-at-home pal.
In addition to pancakes and people-watching, there’s music in the gazebo, a coloring contest for kids in the tent on the west side of the Plaza, and the crowd-pleasing Santa Fe Vintage Car Club car show on Lincoln Ave. Dearhearts, what makes this event more special than ever is that this will be the first Pancakes on the Plaza since 2019 (that devil, COVID-19!).
Warren Berg, associate broker at SF Properties, famed bird photographer and vintage car buff, told me that the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club showed up last Fourth of July even in the absence of pancakes. As a matter of fact, Sweet Patooties, Warren has had one of his vintage cars on display every year since he joined the club in 1983 (he’s as faithful as our U.S. Postal Service once was). Let’s see, including tomorrow, that will be 39 years. All those years, Warren has shown up, with hair, and then without hair, but always with a vintage car.
Michaelann Perea, NM’s area manager of Guardian Mortgage and outstanding volunteer of any organization she joins, will be among those flipping pancakes for us tomorrow. Kittens, I don’t know anyone who puts more energy into a project than Michaelann. Voted SF Association of Realtors Affiliate of the Year in 2014, she was also one of the national winners of Guardian Mortgages President’s Club in 2021, and last May, she was awarded the Santa Fe Rotary Club’s Distinguished Service Award. She exemplifies the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” Yes, Creampuffs, she may not have a vintage car, but still has a full head of hair. (That does NOT mean that slightly balding men with vintage cars aren’t sexy.)
So long, Sweetpeas.
Until next time,
Oakley
Oakley Talbott can be reached at merrilypierson@me.com.