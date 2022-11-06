Darlings,

I apologize for deserting you last month. A small health problem prompted me to go to the ER at Christus St. Vincent, where the ER doctor promptly prevented it from becoming a big problem. I’m using this happy-ending story to segue into a better story. (It’s not ALWAYS about ME, Chickadees, surprise, surprise.) Marg VeneKlasen (Santa Fe Properties) landed in St. V’s after breaking her leg in September. You won’t believe this, Lollipops, but she didn’t do it playing tennis. Rather, she was moving a bird feeder in her yard. “Why is it always something simple?” she asked. After recovering from surgery, she was transferred to the hospital’s rehab unit. Pumpkins, Marg wants everyone to know that she’d do it all over again in order to spend another week or two at Christus St. V’s. She loved the care she received — the staff, the food, the therapy, all of it. For her to go from a critic to a cheerleader, all it took was a little old broken leg.

The one timely event I missed reporting to you last month was the changing of the guard — in newspaperese, the changing of the editor. Dearest Readers, I’m sad to report that Cara Fox, our editor for HOME: Santa Fe Real Estate Guide, left us for a new challenge, the kind of stuff that gets her up in the morning (a challenge, I mean, not black coffee). Cara accepted a full-time position writing for a Silicon Valley software company. Something to do with streaming, head in the cloud, working remotely, living wherever her heart desires. Kittens, don’t think this was an easy decision for Cara. She referred to her time as editor of HOME as “the most fun I’ve had corralling creative cats and sneaking around gorgeous spaces. My Santa Fe New Mexican teammates and partners in this town were top-notch.” Gumdrops, does that mean she’ll miss us? I’m taking that as a YES.

