I apologize for deserting you last month. Asmall health problem prompted me to go tothe ER at Christus St. Vincent, where the ERdoctor promptly prevented it from becominga big problem. I’m using this happy-endingstory to segue into a better story. (It’s notALWAYS about ME, Chickadees, surprise,surprise.) Marg VeneKlasen (Santa FeProperties) landed in St. V’s after breakingher leg in September. You won’t believe this,Lollipops, but she didn’t do it playing tennis.Rather, she was moving a bird feeder in heryard. “Why is it always something simple?”she asked. After recovering from surgery, shewas transferred to the hospital’s rehab unit.Pumpkins, Marg wants everyone to know thatshe’d do it all over again in order to spendanother week or two at Christus St. V’s. Sheloved the care she received — the staff, thefood, the therapy, all of it. For her to go froma critic to a cheerleader, all it took was a littleold broken leg.
The one timely event I missed reportingto you last month was the changing of theguard — in newspaperese, the changing of theeditor. Dearest Readers, I’m sad to report thatCara Fox, our editor for HOME: Santa Fe RealEstate Guide, left us for a new challenge, thekind of stuff that gets her up in the morning(a challenge, I mean, not black coffee). Caraaccepted a full-time position writing for aSilicon Valley software company. Somethingto do with streaming, head in the cloud,working remotely, living wherever her heartdesires. Kittens, don’t think this was an easydecision for Cara. She referred to her timeas editor of HOME as “the most fun I’ve hadcorralling creative cats and sneaking aroundgorgeous spaces. My Santa Fe New Mexicanteammates and partners in this town weretop-notch.” Gumdrops, does that mean she’llmiss us? I’m taking that as a YES.
Taking her place — Cara would neverleave us high and dry — is Devon Jackson.Creampuffs, you probably read his firstcontribution in last month’s HOME, “ESGMoves into Homebuying.” The accompanyingphoto of Elizabeth Thornton’s picturesqueadobe on Delgado presents a perfect exampleof adobe’s sustainability: Elizabeth’s house isway more than 100 years old.
Devon, on the other hand, is not evenclose to 100. An Albuquerque native, then aNew Yorker, Devon returned to the Land ofEnchantment, settling in SFe about 25 yearsago. He’s a published writer and an editor,and he stands out in a crowd because he’s6’6”. Naturally, Sugar Lumps, I had to askthe question that people like me always ask:Did you play basketball? Next time you go toRadish and Rye for a drink, you’ll think he’salso a bartender, but that’s his son, Jasper(who’s only 6’3”). Devon says his vision forHOME is to “continue fulfilling the readers’expectations of excellence” that they got usedto during Cara’s tenure. Giddy-up, Cowboys,that’s a tall order.
Speaking of jobs in the real estate industry,Carol Hamilton says she’s found her niche.She’s now with Redfin, an anagram for thewords “finder” and “friend,” and purportedlythe largest online brokerage in the nation.Carol’s official title is Lead Listing Agent.Not only does she get both a salary and acommission, she also has two associate agents(William Lee and Gilda Ramos) working withher. Carol told me, “This is my final stop.”Don’t be alarmed, Buttercups: she’s referringonly to her final career move in real estate.She’ll continue fostering dogs. Her houseis the animal version of the old sitcom,FullHouse. In addition to the other two fosterswho became permanent residents (known as“failed fosters”), meet Rico, the Min-Pin, whostole her heart. Which is an outsized heartwhen it comes to dogs.
Honored posthumously was MichaelannPerea, Guardian Mortgage’s star managerof Santa Fe and Los Alamos. Michaelann’scontributions were legendary andunparalleled. Just 35 years old at the timeof her death, Michaelann accomplishedmore in her short life than most people doif they live to be 90. Guardian Mortgage,Santa Fe Association of Realtors, RotaryClub, Children’s Museum, the entire SantaFe community and her family will grieve thisloss for years to come. Michaelann’s credo:“If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow,imagine what speaking kindly to humans cando.” Butter Beans, let’s remember that whenwe’re giving thanks this Thanksgiving.