Give credit to Mayor Alan Webber for his prompt and effective crisis management. His immediate partnership with three women — Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García, Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center CEO Lillian Montoya, among others — flattened our COVID-19 curve and likely saved lives.
On the other hand, failures of long-range planning and land-use issues can no longer be ignored. It’s time to address those issues directly.
Webber’s election in March 2018 came on the heels of the retirement of Reed Liming, the city’s long-range planning director. Liming held that position for 20 years. The mayor apparently believed at the time that Liming’s position and that of Richard MacPherson, Liming’s lieutenant, did not need to be filled and could be handled by competent new department heads, especially the highly qualified land-use director, Carol Johnson.
He was wrong. That was clear even before Johnson bolted for opportunities elsewhere.
Liming’s most public work was the annual compilation of “Santa Fe Trends,” a publication full of juicy and relevant statistics that were valuable to both policy players and prospective developers. His less public, but far more important, job was as the city’s point person for two critical citizen committees — the Long-Range Planning Committee, a subset of the Planning Commission, and the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee.
The long-range committee has never been convened under Webber, and the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee has met only twice, with three different city staffers trying to get up to speed on its work.
Full disclosure: I was the last chairman of the long-range committee and have been on the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee since its inception
20 years ago.
A recent call with staff assigned to revive the dormant groups found someone with a background and love for long-range planning but assigned myriad other tasks, like project development review and historic design review.
This approach to the importance of planning is not good for the city. The new staff person said he wasn’t compelled to assemble members of the impact fee committee because no specific projects were coming forward from city staff for funding requests.
The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee is a poor name for its function. It should be called the Impact Fees Oversight Committee. It’s a nine-member body of appointees from each of the eight city councilors and one from the mayor, and it has oversight of millions of dollars collected from development impact fees. Currently, it has at least two vacancies.
It’s true that one of its jobs is to assess police, fire, parks and roads requests to dip into the funds collected from builders and developers when those departments need help with projects triggered by growth. But the impact fee role is critical — especially in the current climate of fiscal stress and a $46 million shortfall in this year’s budget.
And it will become even more important with major projects coming online like Tierra Contenta, Las Soleras and the midtown campus.
Impact fees do not go into the general pot; they are sequestered and accounted for on a quarterly basis by the committee, which hasn’t met since July. Over the years, it has prided itself on scrupulous oversight and its ability to track and account for every penny.
Lately, some voices have suggested the city is top-heavy with senior staff. It’s not. Especially not the Land Use Department. In fact, it is shortsighted to believe long-range planning and citizen oversight can be done ad hoc. It needs a full-time person, and it needs it now.
