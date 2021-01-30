Last week’s column concentrated on moves afoot among Santa Fe County commissioners to align the county’s energy codes with the city’s, which are one of the most stringent in the nation but have the simplest wording: Get a Home Energy Rating System score of 60.
For the county to succeed, it must challenge the state to hold off its final inspection until a HERS rater, hired by a builder, submits the passing score to the county, who then signals the state to do its final inspection.
The city has been doing exactly that, minus state inspectors, because it has had its own since 2008. Local home energy raters are the best and most experienced in the country.
The county alignment of energy codes with the city is great, but the more urgent need is aligning water conservation codes. The news this week that city and the county negotiated water sharing agreements is a good first step. Now the county needs to change its green building code to align water with the city’s.
The city’s water code is the most stringent in the nation with the simplest wording: Get a WERS rating of 70. Like the energy rating of 60, the Water Efficiency Rating Score is on a scale of zero to 100, lower being better and zero being a home living on rain and snowmelt.
It’s actually possible to build such a home. Former Santa Fe County Commissioner Kathy Holian built one on the top of Rowe Mesa. It didn’t get a WERS rating because Santa Fe builders with city staff had not yet invented it. The water score was conceived in 2014 and incorporated into city code by October 2016.
Our water score protocol was later adopted as an enforceable appendix in the 2020 National Green Building Standard and renamed the Water Rating Index. In Santa Fe, the same people verifying energy ratings are cross-trained through classes developed by Santa Fe Community College to verify water ratings.
When Santa Fe County passed its vaunted Sustainable land development code, it instituted one of the kookiest and most expensive water harvesting requirements anywhere. But like its energy codes, with no ability to inspect and no guarantee anything is saved, it’s another potential scofflaw.
The county says a tank of a certain size must be buried in the ground to collect roof rainwater if the home has more than 2,500 square feet of heated space.
That’s where the kookiness starts. Heated space has no direct relationship to roofed area. A two-story home with a footprint of 1,300 square feet and a roofed area of 1,300 square feet requires a tank because the total heated area is over 2,500.
On the other hand, a single-story 2,400-square-foot home with wraparound portals and an attached three-car garage doesn’t, though roofed area could be 5,000 square feet. The county doesn’t say how tanked water should be used, the presumption being landscaping, but xeric and natural vegetation shouldn’t need tanked and pumped water.
The issue is cost. It can be outrageous. Systems start around $5 a gallon and go up from there, sometimes way up. A 3,000-square-foot home with 4,000 square feet of roof could be required to capture as much as 5,000 gallons. That’s $25,000 to water plants that shouldn’t need it.
If someone’s forced to spend that much, or more, then treatment and pumping back in the house for toilets flushing and laundry should be rewarded. Ironically, such a reuse system would get a WERS rating twice as good as current city averages.
For real cost savings and a match to the city’s water rating score of 70, builders can simply design and install passive rainwater management features like swales, berms and channeled flow. That’s more than enough water for native and xeric landscaping.
