Bread, milk, meat and gas prices aren't the only prices that have gone through the roof lately. Home prices and the cost of rent have jumped more than 20% in the last year, according to realtor.com and ApartmentList.com.
The same is true for the cost of storing your stuff.
The average price of a self-storage unit in this country increased 21.4% from 2020 to 2021, according to the self-storage marketplace SquareFoot.com. And with an inflation rate of 8.5% at the time of this writing, you've got storage units costing close to 30% more now than they cost a year ago.
What's causing self-storage rent prices to climb this high? The classic supply-and-demand teeter-totter.
Why self-storage prices are increasing
On the supply side of the equation, construction of storage facilities declined during the pandemic and is continuing to do so. Fewer builds occurred for two reasons: supply chain issues and inflation. Combined, the slow or low availability of materials and their rising cost have made the construction and expansion of storage facilities more expensive. According to spglobal.com, the cost of steel surged more than 200% in 2021 — if a builder could even find the material. Construction labor, also difficult to secure these days, is more expensive as well.
On the demand side of the equation, demand for storage across the country went into overdrive in 2021 for two primary reasons. One: the cost of purchasing or renting a home hit an all-time high nationwide. Financial services company CoreLogic says it is 20% higher, on average, for both home-buying and renting, preventing many from moving into larger homes or apartments. Two: the COVID-19 pandemic created new demands for home spaces.
The era of the remote worker
According to the commercial real estate tech platform VTS, in corroboration with commercial real estate brokerage CBRE, 30% of the country's workforce now works remotely at home at least three days per week. These workers need to create more permanent office space by converting rooms, which in turn often means storing home furniture in rented storage units to make way for an office set-up.
And then there was a sea change in workers' attitudes toward work itself. Record numbers of workers left their jobs during the Great Resignation, which triggered changes in living situations and locations. People are on the move, on land and on the water. Boat and RV sales spiked in 2021, and since these boats and RVs need to be stored, the demand for large storage units skyrocketed.
2021 reveals unprecedented demand
Below is storagecafe.com’s nationwide comparison of storage unit prices by size for 2021. The monthly cost uptick for largest units is due to the unprecedented demand for RV and boat storage.
Prices by Storage Unit Size
Unit Size Ave. Self-Storage Prices/Month $/sq. ft Y/Y Change
5x5 $55.45 $2.22 +25.4%
5x10 $78.94 $1.49 +27.5%
10x10 $119.84 $1.20 +27.1%
10x15 $154.45 $1.02 +24.3%
10x20 $171.21 $0.85 +24.8%
10x30 $246.85 $0.82 +34.35%
Now, add 8.5% inflation in 2022 on top of these prices . . . you get the point.
Self-storage market factors affecting costs
Just as for-sale houses and apartment rental costs vary by location, self-storage costs also vary by city, zip code, rural and suburban designation, and even within the exact same area. There is no one-and-done for self-storage costs. So, if you are budget-conscious, you may need to do a bit of legwork before making your decision.
Self-storage costs are also determined by the amenities offered by the facility, such as:
— Climate-controlled units
— Video cameras and monitoring for security purposes
— Seasonality: rates are typically higher May–September, the peak season for moving
— On-site managers
— 24-hour access
— Insurance coverage for your stored belongings
What you can do to cut self-storage costs
Before you store your goods, go through them to determine what you need and what can or cannot fit into your residence. Declutter. Sell what you can, consign what you can and donate the rest.
Also, if you are a teacher, student, senior citizen or veteran, you may be entitled to a discounted rate. Read the fine print on the contract.