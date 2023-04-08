A recent edition of The New Mexican featured three land-use stories providing a month’s worth of columns.
One was a de-annexation proposal expanding Agua Fría village’s boundaries. Another was news of two huge affordable apartment complexes in the county along Interstate 25.
But this column will be on the ill-conceived plan to eliminate fee-in-lieu options for rental units in future midtown campus developments.
No land-use issue is more misunderstood and disparaged as fee-in-lieu options for multifamily rentals. Many believe it’s a way to allow greedy developers to buy their way out of providing affordable apartments. It is not.
It is the catalyst for the thousands of apartments proposed and recently built. Its absence for 10 years stopped virtually all apartment building in it tracks.
When the city created its first version of inclusionary zoning laws in 1997 called the Housing Opportunity Program, rental apartments were not even considered. The early 2000s saw a flurry of condominium conversions, taking hundreds of rental apartments off the market. Scarcity drove up rents.
In 2005, the city revised inclusionary zoning rules and created the Santa Fe Homes Program that required homeownership subdivisions of more than 10 lots to have 30% affordability. It also, for the first time, required 15% for apartment developments.
The impetus was a lack of affordable apartments from the condo conversion craze, but unintended consequences were exactly the opposite — apartment development stopped for market-rate units. Zero market units, zero affordable units.
Eleven years later, former Mayor Javier Gonzales recognized the obvious and ended the 15% apartment mandates and created fee-in-lieu options. Floodgates of pent-up demand were opened. The boom continues, but few affordable apartments are included in the mix.
There are exceptions, but they are heavily subsidized with deep affordability levels developed by nonprofits such as the Santa Fe Housing Trust, Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority and Santa Fe Interfaith Housing. All three build excellent products with wrap-around services and sensitive property management.
The ordinance proposed by City Councilors Michael Garcia and Renee Villarreal is born from frustration that market-rate projects consistently choose fee-in-lieu options instead of 15% options, though the latter offers generous entitlement incentives and only requires units be kept affordable for five or 10 years, depending on levels of affordability.
The unwillingness of developers to pursue the 15% option sticks in the throat. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Quality of Life Committee, Villarreal and Garcia defended their proposed ordinance, which was opposed by chairwoman Jamie Cassutt and Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd. Councilor Lee Garcia voted with the two proponents to move the proposal along.
Both Ladd and midtown campus director Daniel Hernandez tried to convince Villarreal and both Garcias the proposal would not increase affordable units at midtown, which is pledged at 30%, and indeed could do the opposite. Ladd and Hernandez argued for flexible options and said the 30% commitment, likely to be a mix of rentals and ownership, would override limitations requiring 15%.
They also argued it would likely chill market-rate apartment development, and local housing nonprofits were better suited to provide affordable rentals at higher percentages for lower income levels and for 20 to 30 years instead of five or 10.
Michael Garcia said he preferred affordable units “peppered” among all units, but at only 64 acres of mixed-use development and public open space, the proximity of peppering is inherent.
Villarreal, with a master’s degree in urban planning, should know better. The ordinance, conceived from righteous frustration, should be withdrawn before it stirs up fruitless fighting, posturing and grandstanding at City Council meetings. Trust city staff members to ensure 30% affordability at midtown.