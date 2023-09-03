SFARTransferTax

With an ongoing debate over levying a local home tax in Santa Fe, it’s a good time to review the impact transfer taxes can have on housing.

A transfer tax is generally a percentage of consideration or a flat fee (excise tax) per unit of value. In states that levy a transfer tax, most use a flat fee with only about 20 percent using a percentage. Some states, including the neighboring state of Arizona, have adopted constitutional amendments that prohibit these types of taxes on real property mortgages or transfers.

In New Mexico, a local option real estate property transfer tax is prohibited: the state does not give local governments, such as the city of Santa Fe, the authority to impose any tax on property measured on an ad valorem, per unit or other basis.

News from SFAR: Transfer taxes

