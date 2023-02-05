News from SFAR: SFAR’s position on rent control

At a recent meeting of the City of Santa Fe Charter Review committee, rent control was added as an item to consider as part of the committee’s review process. Rent control is prohibited by New Mexico state law. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently met with White House officials and housing industry groups to discuss the current housing availability and affordability challenges in the country. In a written response to the meeting, NAR highlighted a number of positive steps the Biden administration has taken to address housing affordability, but also raising concerns with rent control policies being advocated.
Specifically, NAR has read reports of other groups advocating for White House policies that would ultimately harm residents and the rental housing market by reducing the number of affordable units. Proposals to place rent control or rent stabilization measures on rental properties backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—which represent a large share of the market—would have a hugely detrimental effect on rental housing in the country, including potentially exacerbating inequities in housing. Such policies, if implemented, would have many unintended consequences, including, but not limited to, driving many housing providers from the market. This would be especially true for smaller mom-and-pop housing providers who own just a few units and are unable to absorb rising costs that increase at a rate higher than they can raise rents. They may be unable to afford basic improvements or even maintenance on the properties and eventually be forced to sell—likely to large, corporate housing providers with histories of higher rents.
Shifting the full burden of cost increases and inflation onto housing providers is harmful for renters and for the economy long term, and it does not allow states and localities to make policy decisions that are best for the unique needs and demands of their communities. Further, rent control or rent stabilization measures will lead to lower property values and tax revenues due to a decline in the return on investment on rental housing. We strongly urge the federal administration to seek other solutions to the economic challenges being faced by both residents and their housing providers.
Increasing the supply of affordable rental housing is a top priority for NAR. NAR supports the bipartisan Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which makes improvements to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program to attract more housing-provider participation, thereby increasing the number of rental units that accept vouchers. NAR supports rental-assistance programs at the national, state and local levels as a way to assist residents and keep them in their homes.
In general, NAR supports more housing-choice voucher assistance for Americans who need it. NAR was an early advocate for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and has pushed for expanded access to such programs for renters post-COVID, including through the CARES Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Thanks to the administration and Congress, states have more funding than ever to help their residents find affordable, quality rental housing, as well as the opportunity to create incentives to increase development and availability.