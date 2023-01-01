With the beginning of 2023, the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) welcomes a new team of leaders. Here are some highlights of our incoming officers and directors.
Realtor Drew Lamprich, Qualifying Broker at Sotheby’s International Real Estate, was elected as our new president. Drew began his real estate career in Santa Fe in 2016 and has been on the Santa Fe Association of Realtors board of directors since 2019 and the New Mexico Association of Realtors board of directors since 2020. In 2018, he was honored with the Santa Fe Association of Realtors Rising Star Award.
Drew has a background in home renovation and investment properties. He studied metropolitan studies at New York University and sociology at the University of Tulsa. Drew currently serves as chair of the board of directors for Southwest CARE Center, a community health clinic serving Santa Fe and Albuquerque. He says that his volunteer service with Southwest CARE Center allows him to combine his passion for helping provide quality housing and healthcare for all.
Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Joshua Maes is president-elect. Joshua began his career as the youngest restaurant owner/operator in the history of Santa Fe when he opened Mucho Gourmet. After selling the restaurant, he moved to California where he worked as manager of a Rubio’s franchise, sales manager at a local auto dealership and then as a Realtor with a leading real estate agency. He was recognized as “Rookie of the Year” by his agency and has garnered over 20 years of experience in the industry. Joshua attributes his drive and work ethic to the example set by his mother, former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Petra Jimenez Maes, the first Hispanic state chief justice in US history.
Beth Caldarello, a broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, is the new first vice-president. Beth has most recently served as a board member and a member of the association’s government affairs, MLS and technology committees. Beth has a background in retail, gallery and film festival management. She credits her skills in team building, budget management collaboration and negotiation from her years serving in the film industry. When Beth began her career in real estate six years ago, she found her passion. She looks forward to the rewarding and important work with other Realtors on behalf of the association. In addition to her volunteer role at SFAR, Beth is a member of the giving committee of the Española Humane Society and serves as an advisory board member for the Santa Fe International Film Festival.
The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® welcomes four board members in 2023:
Francesco Crisafulli, a broker with Keller Williams, begins his second term on the board. A US Army veteran, Francesco subsequently spent twenty years in the automotive industry in sales, finance, management, inventory control and training before becoming a Realtor in 2019. At SFAR, he has served as chair of the technology committee, which helps members improve their skills. In the community, Francesco donates time to the Housing Trust to help first-time home buyers understand the buying process.
Janelle Dry, a broker with Barker Realty, has called Santa Fe home for over eighteen years. She joined the real estate industry after establishing a boutique design consultancy that specialized in interior styling, home staging and renovations and event design. Janelle was also part of the team that launched Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm. In her free time, she has been a board member of the Mother Tongue Project and served on the Wood Gormley Elementary School Parent Teacher Committee.
Jayne Sinaloa, a broker with Barker Realty, started out as an actor in the UK, where she worked in theater, television and film. Jayne started an educational theater company that traveled to schools and retirement homes performing various works. When she came to Santa Fe, she started a coffee shop/ café near the Plaza. Later, she created a catering company that delivered food all over the city. She then entered the real estate industry. She loves real estate, serving the community and her clients. The entrepreneurial side of her delights in doing business here in America.
Appointed to the board to serve the unexpired term of Beth Caldarello, Ken Martinez is a native Santa Fean and a broker with eXp Realty Santa Fe. Before becoming a Realtor, he spent over twenty-eight years in public safety, the last thirteen of which as the director of the area’s consolidated Regional Emergency Communications Center (911). With his extensive knowledge of the area he gleaned from being a city native and his long career in public safety, Ken brings a unique perspective to the real estate community.