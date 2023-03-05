The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) has been engaged in a variety of community support efforts through member fundraising events. Here’s a brief update on recent and upcoming activities:

At the association’s annual meeting in December, held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, checks totaling $10,500 each were presented to representatives from two innovative charities, Growing Up New Mexico and Resolve of Santa Fe.

Growing Up New Mexico’s mission is to engage the whole community, bringing together people and resources to create increased opportunities for young children and the adults in their lives to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Growing Up’s programs include: new mother support and visitation services; family support services; up to age 5 home visits to encourage early learning, literacy and social emotional growth; home-based childcare provider support services; PreK and childcare services; access to other community resources; and promotion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

SFAR partners

News from SFAR: SFAR’s community support and honoring Michaelann Perea