News from SFAR: SFAR’s community support and honoring Michaelann Perea

The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) has been engaged in a variety of community support efforts through member fundraising events. Here’s a brief update on recent and upcoming activities:
At the association’s annual meeting in December, held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, checks totaling $10,500 each were presented to representatives from two innovative charities, Growing Up New Mexico and Resolve of Santa Fe.
Growing Up New Mexico’s mission is to engage the whole community, bringing together people and resources to create increased opportunities for young children and the adults in their lives to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Growing Up’s programs include: new mother support and visitation services; family support services; up to age 5 home visits to encourage early learning, literacy and social emotional growth; home-based childcare provider support services; PreK and childcare services; access to other community resources; and promotion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Resolve of Santa Fe’s mission is to prevent violence by building skills and inspiring individuals to be agents of personal, community and cultural change. Resolve reaches children, adults and the elderly in Northern and Central New Mexico. It offers conceptual seminars that teach the origins of violence and how to assess risk and set boundaries for healthy relationships. Experiential classes teach hands-on interpersonal skills and strategies to prevent and stop assault. Resolve reaches individuals and communities through partnerships with schools and other nonprofits, community groups and Pueblos, as well as classes for the public.
These donations were made possible through the work of the association’s Community Services Committee, which hosted SFAR’s Annual Golf Tourney in fall 2022. The event was bittersweet due to the untimely death of the committee’s 2022 co-chair Michaelann Perea. Michaelann passed away in a tragic accident just days before the tournament. This year’s Community Services Committee is co-chaired by Deborah Bodelson and Caroline Russell with members Laura Decker, Andrea Dobyns, Stephanie Duran, Lynne Einleger, Stephen Gillespie, Deb Hodge, Michaelann Huitfeldt and Ashley Hurtado.
To honor Michaelann Perea’s memory and dedicated service to the community through her many years of service at the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS®, two association committees are planning activities to raise money and make donations in her name. SFAR’s Community Services Committee is hosting a SFAR Bowling for Community Event on May 3 at The Alley to raise funds for a contribution in her name.
Perea’s family has been asked to identify the charity of their choice for the gift. The Alley has generously donated their venue for this special fundraising event. SFAR’s Realtor of the Year Committee, chaired by Lisa Bybee, 2021 Realtor of the Year, will host the annual award event on March 31, where $10 of every ticket sale along with the proceeds of a silent auction held that evening will go toward a donation to the Santa Fe Children’s Museum in Perea’s name.
Lastly, the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® is supporting the publication of the annual Cancer Awareness Resource and Education guide in collaboration with The New Mexican.
