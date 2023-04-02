News from SFAR: SFAR grant programs

The National Association of REALTORS® has a number of grant programs to support the work of REALTOR® associations. The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) has been successful through the years in accessing grant monies to create an accessory dwelling unit campaign, a state-of-housing report, pocket-park enhancements and the St. Michael’s corridor housing study. Among the other housing events and activities grant money has supported are educational forums and a website, a Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition housing video and support for the “Charity Begins at Home” down-payment assistance program.
SFAR is reaching out to the public and its members to encourage new pro-grams and initiatives that can support the Santa Fe community. All grants need to be approved and submitted by association leadership and staff, but proposals and ideas can bubble up from anyone. Below are highlights of the National Association of REALTORS® current roster of grant programs.
Placemaker Initiative
Covid has demonstrated that Placemaking, which creates outdoor public spaces and destinations for a community to gather, remains an important public asset. SFAR’s most recent Placemaking grant provided funding to refresh murals at a city-owned pocket park and to construct a children’s reading chair. The Placemaker Initiative provides technical and financial assistance to help REALTOR® associations and their members initiate placemaking activities — transforming public spaces into vibrant community places.
Housing Opportunity Program
The National Association of REALTORS® has always been a leading advocate for affordable housing. But with the growing gap between housing “haves” and “have-nots,” NAR’s leadership expanded its commitment to affordable housing in 2002 by creating the Housing Opportunity Program (HOP) to encourage and facilitate greater involvement in housing opportunities by REALTOR® associations. Funds are available to launch or support housing programs and employer-assisted housing, and to expand housing-opportunity courses and forums to examine workforce-housing issues.
Smart Growth Program
Smart Growth programs for REALTOR® associations focus on the concept that the healthier a community is, the better the environment is for all. Keeping a community attractive, livable and functioning well is a complex task. Whether a community is grappling with transportation, land-use issues, crowded schools or open space, or working to bring vacant properties back to productive use, NAR’s Smart Growth program has resources to help plant seeds that will pay dividends for the community for years to come. NAR offers many Smart Growth resources and programs specifically for REALTOR® association staffs. They include grants, issue research and assistance, publications, polling and surveys.
Fair Housing
As stewards of the right to own, use and transfer private property, REALTORS® know fair housing protects our livelihood and business. Fair housing depends on a free, open market that embraces equal opportunity. The Fair Housing Grant program provides funding to REALTOR® associations to enhance the importance that fair housing plays in the industry and in our communities. Fair Housing Grants may be used to hold educational activities, such as a class or forum, to host a speaker who can address fair-housing issues, to pay speaker/author fees for a facilitated “book club” activity, and to support activities that address fair-housing issues in a community.
Commercial Innovation
These grants assist REALTOR® associations by making funding available to help launch new commercial projects and services, or to make innovative enhancements to existing programs locally.
If you have an idea or program that would benefit the Santa Fe community, don’t hesitate to convey your thoughts to SFAR for consideration.