The National Association of REALTORS® has a number of grant programs to support the work of REALTOR® associations. The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) has been successful through the years in accessing grant monies to create an accessory dwelling unit campaign, a state-of-housing report, pocket-park enhancements and the St. Michael’s corridor housing study. Among the other housing events and activities grant money has supported are educational forums and a website, a Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition housing video and support for the “Charity Begins at Home” down-payment assistance program.

SFAR is reaching out to the public and its members to encourage new pro-grams and initiatives that can support the Santa Fe community. All grants need to be approved and submitted by association leadership and staff, but proposals and ideas can bubble up from anyone. Below are highlights of the National Association of REALTORS® current roster of grant programs.

Placemaker Initiative

News from SFAR: SFAR grant programs