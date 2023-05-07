News from SFAR: SFAR Awards

The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) is honored to announce several awards presented at its recent Realtor of the Year dinner. Held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, it featured a fiesta theme and traditional Northern New Mexican cuisine.
The Realtor of the Year Award is one of the highest honors given to a Realtor since the realtor is selected based on how he/she upholds and exemplifies the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, industry professionalism, participation in local, state and national Realtor associations and community service. Beth Caldarello received the 2022 Realtor of the Year Award. She is currently serving as first vice president on the association’s board of directors, and as a member of the government affairs, multiple listing service and technology committees. Beth also serves as president of the Santa Fe Women’s Council of Realtors. Her Realtor® nominees acknowledged her professionalism, strong desire to mentor those around her and volunteerism. Beth is a broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties. At Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Beth serves on the executive committee, as a Certified Global Luxury Broker, as a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and as a member of the President’s Circle. As a community volunteer, Beth serves as a member of the Santa Fe International Film Festival Advisory Board, volunteers and sup-ports Española Humane, and actively supports Youth Shelters and Family Services.
This year, Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® launched the new Michaelann Perea Community Services Award at the event, created to honor Michaelann’s commitment to her beloved community through her steadfast and unstinting volunteerism. Michaelann’s family accepted the first award on behalf of Michaelann. Her untimely death last year was a tragic loss for the Santa Fe real estate community.
Lois Sury, a broker with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her commitment to professionalism and volunteer service to the industry. Lois received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2007 and was honored with the Peggy Comeau Leadership Award in 2021. Lois has served in numerous volunteer capacities within state and local Realtor® associations, including president of the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® in 2010. Lois is a strong advocate of Realtor® education, earning numerous certifications and designations through the years. She was instrumental in the development of the association’s Santa Fe Specialist designation.
Marcos Zubia, a Realtor® affiliated with Origins Realty Group, was honored with the 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award. Since his start in real estate, Marcos has become an active member on the association’s board of directors. In addition to his real estate career, Marcos serves as the chief development officer at St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. He is a board member on the Santa Fe Community Foundation and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, he was recognized as one of 10 Who Made a Difference by the Santa Fe New Mexican for his work with Esperanza Shelter. He and his wife, Donna, are founding members of the NextGen Philanthropy Group.
The 2022 Affiliate of the Year Award was given to Rebecca Roybal. Rebecca, who has provided professional title and escrow services for over 24 years, is currently affiliated with the Santa Fe Title Company. She is a member of the association’s affiliates’ committee, fondly known as the A-Team, and has served as event coordinator for the last three years. She has volunteered for events held by the local chamber of commerce, Rotary Club and Santa Fe Fiesta Council. Rebecca is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and held a spot on the Santa Fe Fiesta Royalty Court.
Last, and quite a surprise to me, I was honored with an Exceptional Leadership Award for longstanding leadership and dedication to the association through my 25 years of service.