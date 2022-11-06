In light of the growing crisis ofunmet housing needs of first-timehomebuyers and working families,the National Association ofREALTORS® (NAR), alongwith the Santa Fe Associationof REALTORS®, advocates forpolicies that encourage housingproduction. Two recent reports,a September 2022 NAR HotTopic Alert, “Barriers to HousingSupply,” and the Rosen ConsultingGroup’s February 2021 “State andLocal Policy Strategies to AdvanceHousing Affordability” help illuminatethis issue. The reports also provide adviceon how to address the housing crisis facingour nation and the Santa Fe region.
“Barriers to Housing Supply” reportedthat the country’s housing policy has beenlargely defined at the local level, while alsoacknowledging that state laws can play animportant role. Unfortunately, these policiesoften conflict, as policies at the state levelmay aim to increase overall housing supplieswhile local governments may limit development.Federal financing programs and policies can furtherbolster supply.
On a positive federal level, the Biden administrationhas made increasing the stock of housing an explicit priority andearlier this year launched the Housing Supply Action Plan. Theadministration’s plan seeks to improve and augment federal housingfinancing, to reward jurisdictions that have reformed their zoningand land-use policies, and to build and preserve more housing.
However, overcoming the country’s housing shortage requiresconfronting numerous barriers. These barriers can include restrictiveplanning and zoning codes, burdensome permitting processes andfinancial hurdles. Getting past these obstacles is not only a matterof changing mindsets, but also changing formal legal requirements.There may be general reluctance to accept change in one’s “ownbackyard,” a concept known as NIMBYism (from the acronymfor “not in my backyard”). There is a concern that residentialdevelopment drains local government finances by reducing theland available for more highly taxed commercial developments. Thelingering effects of decades of racial discrimination also contributedto the inhibition of housing supply efforts via exclusionary zoningand discriminatory lending and appraisal practices.
Solutions described in “Stateand Local Policy Strategies toAdvance Housing Affordability”include an increase in the housing supply, zoning and permittingreforms and financing policy measures. In addition to making a strongereffort to reduce construction costs andfill the labor gap, the report calls for moresupport of local trade and apprentice programs,along with innovative construction practices. Italso calls for more density bonuses for developers, the construction of accessory dwellingunits and fee waivers that can reduce costsby using available land more strategically.
And, finally, it recommends financing policiesthat share the increased demand for moredown-payment assistance, especially for thosesaddled with student debt or who are first-timehomebuyers. Shared-equity models consist of anarray of programs that can provide significant advantagesto homebuyers who would otherwise be unable to afford a home.
In addressing the regulatory burden on housing, local governments can:
• advance expedited permitting to decrease approval andpermit timing
• up-zone or rezone low-density or commercial parcels forhigher-density housing units
• identify publicly owned, underutilized, vacant or blightedland for housing
• ensure that inclusionary housing policies align with localmarket conditions, so these policies remain economically andsocially viable, and do not turn into a barrier to development.