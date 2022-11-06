In light of the growing crisis of unmet housing needs of first-time homebuyers and working families, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), along with the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS®, advocates for policies that encourage housing production. Two recent reports, a September 2022 NAR Hot Topic Alert, “Barriers to Housing Supply,” and the Rosen Consulting Group’s February 2021 “State and Local Policy Strategies to Advance Housing Affordability” help illuminate this issue. The reports also provide advice on how to address the housing crisis facing our nation and the Santa Fe region.

“Barriers to Housing Supply” reported that the country’s housing policy has been largely defined at the local level, while also acknowledging that state laws can play an important role. Unfortunately, these policies often conflict, as policies at the state level may aim to increase overall housing supplies while local governments may limit development. Federal financing programs and policies can further bolster supply.

On a positive federal level, the Biden administration has made increasing the stock of housing an explicit priority and earlier this year launched the Housing Supply Action Plan. The administration’s plan seeks to improve and augment federal housing financing, to reward jurisdictions that have reformed their zoning and land-use policies, and to build and preserve more housing.

