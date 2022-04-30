The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) is honored to announce several awards presented at its recent Realtor of the Year dinner held at the La Fonda Hotel with a jazzy, big band “Ready to Get Back in the Swing” theme.
Lisa Bybee received the 2021 Realtor of the Year Award. Lisa is the owner and Qualifying Broker of Meridian Property Management and a Broker with Barker Realty, LLC. She is currently serving a second term as a director of the Association’s board of directors as well as a member on the Association’s government affairs, grievance and professional standards committees. As a volunteer, Lisa has been instrumental in using her property management skills to help create and chair the Association’s Property Management Council. Lisa has also been a very engaged member of the Association’s Community Services Committee which organizes and hosts Realtor® events, with proceeds going to local charities. As a community volunteer, Lisa is a Youth and Family Services board member, a volunteer with Santa Fe Literacy, and a Big Sister with the Big Sister and Big Brother program. Her peers, in acknowledging her service to the Realtor Association, also noted her establishment of a mentorship training program at Barker Realty and her work as an English teacher at St. Michael’s High School. The Realtor of the Year Award is one of the highest honors given to a Realtor and the Realtor is selected based on how he/she upholds and exemplifies the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, industry professionalism, participation in local, state and national Realtor associations, and community service. Congratulations, Lisa.
Beverly Chapman ABR CRS GREEN, Qualifying Broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, received a Lifetime Achievement award for her commitment to professionalism and volunteer service to the industry. Beverly received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2004, and has served in numerous volunteer capacities within state and local Realtor® associations. Of note, she served as president of the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® and the Women’s Council of REALTORS® — both for two terms. Realtors® nominating Beverly for this prestigious award described her as one of the most knowledgeable, professional and cooperative Realtor® members in the Association. During her more than 26 years of service as a Realtor®, Beverly has been active in a number of nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Impact Personal Safety and the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
Dan Koffman, a Realtor® affiliated with Keller Williams Realty, was honored with the 2021 Rising Star Award. Since his start in real estate two years ago, Dan has become an active member of the Association’s Community Services Committee. He also regularly volunteers for Kitchen Angels and Literacy Volunteers of America. As one of SFAR’s newest members, Dan demonstrates a true passion for community service and real estate.
The 2021 Affiliate of the Year Award was given to Stephen Gillespie. Stephen offers insurance services through Stephen Gillespie State Farm. He has served as chair of the Association’s Affiliates’ Committee, fondly known as the A-Team. He is also active in the local Rotary Club and area homebuilders Parade of Homes. His nominees lauded his can-do attitude and sense of humor.
Lastly, Southwestern Title & Escrow was honored with a Special Recognition Award for the company and its leadership’s long-standing sponsorship and dedicated support for the Association’s Commercial Council luncheons and work.
By Paco Arguello
