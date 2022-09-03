During the last few months, the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS (SFAR) migrated its Multiple Listing and Data Feed Services to a new vendor, CoreLogic. This vital step enhanced the association’s member services by providing innovative, secure listing data services to support their clients and the real estate community.
In May 2022, SFAR beganutilizing CoreLogic Trestle API data feed services.API, short for Application Program Interface, describes a data transfer method that eliminates the need to copy listings between servers. API technology creates efficiencies in the collection and use of multiple listing data by participants, vendors and Multiple Listing Services (MLS).
Implementing API benefits MLS participants and subscribers by providing them with improved MLS data access, including faster updates and listing results, increased security and ease of use in displaying property information. Other benefits include the use of standardized data fields that enable vendors and programmers to develop tools, applications and other resources available from MLSs to MLS participants or subscribers without the challenges associated with locally implemented data definitions. Moreover, there is the benefit of improved accuracy of MLS data, with no degradation of information, as well as the benefit of a cost reduction for brokers and MLSs to reformat and use MLS data with mobile devices.
In June 2022, the association launched its Multiple Listing Service utilizing CoreLogic Listing Management Platform Matrix, CoreLogic Property Insights Platform Realist and CoreLogic Real Estate Secure Access SafeMLS. Matrix is used by more than half of all real estate agents in North America. It offers the instant MLS results that Realtors demand, with easy access for mobile, tablet and computer devices. Realist is a public-record database that enhances multiple-listing platforms, making it easy to research properties, assess market conditions and trends, find comparable sales, market to buyers and sellers, and create custom exports. Realist offers services designed to provide insights into the local market to better identify opportunities. SafeMLS provides front-end security for local MLSs for authorized member access to data and systems. The program minimizes the risk of shared accounts or unauthorized access providing superior member services.
CoreLogic has more than 50 years of experience in the real estate industry and a premier client base. The company provides expertise in designing, developing, implementing, optimizing and supporting multiple-listing platforms. With today’s consumers demanding access to every vital piece of data that might inform a home purchase or sale, CoreLogic gives real estate professionals the information and insight they need to help clients make the best possible decisions. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records. These resources provide detailed coverage of property, mortgages, encumbrances, consumer credit tenancy, and location and hazard risks, among other data.
The launch of CoreLogic and its suite of innovative MLS products advances the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS mission to enhance members’ ability to conduct their individual businesses successfully and with professional competency.
Paco Arguello is Chief Executive of the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
