During the last few months, the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS (SFAR) migrated its Multiple Listing and Data Feed Services to a new vendor, CoreLogic. This vital step enhanced the association’s member services by providing innovative, secure listing data services to support their clients and the real estate community.

In May 2022, SFAR beganutilizing CoreLogic Trestle API data feed services. API, short for Application Program Interface, describes a data transfer method that eliminates the need to copy listings between servers. API technology creates efficiencies in the collection and use of multiple listing data by participants, vendors and Multiple Listing Services (MLS).

CORELOGIC.png

 

New technology for Santa Fe Association of REALTORS (SFAR)

