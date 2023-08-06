With Santa Fe County ready to adopt a housing plan to meet its future goals and another city council election on the horizon, it’s a good time to highlight the most effective and equitable ways to grow housing here in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Association of Realtors® (SFAR) has been a strong advocate for a wide array of city housing initiatives to address housing affordability and stability. SFAR has taken positions and encouraged its members to support:

• overlay Districts to direct growth, like the Midtown LINC (Local Innovation Corridor), that minimize development extractions in exchange for potential new tax revenues

News from SFAR: Growing housing in Santa Fe

