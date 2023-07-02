In early June, the National Association of Realtors®
(NAR) issued a statement after the White House’s Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Task Force announced significant regulatory actions and changes to address appraisal bias. The changes were announced on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of the PAVE Task Action Plan. The Action Plan details a set of commitments and actions, most of which can be taken using existing federal authorities, that will help every American have a chance to build generational wealth through homeownership.
Member agencies agreed to take the following actions.
Make the appraisal industry more accountable. The Action Plan lays out steps to enhance oversight and accountability of the appraisal industry, which has long operated in a relatively closed and self-regulated framework and has not been effective at addressing deep-rooted inequities. Specifically, it commits federal agencies to create a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry and improves coordination and collaboration between federal enforcement agencies to better identify and redress discrimination in appraisals.
Empower consumers with information and assistance. The Action Plan includes concrete efforts to empower homeowners and homebuyers with effective steps they can take when they receive a valuation that is lower than expected. For example, federal agencies commit to issue guidance and implement new policies to improve the process by which a valuation may be reconsidered.
Prevent algorithmic bias in home valuation. Federal agencies that regulate mort-gage financing commit to including a non-discrimination quality control standard as part of a forthcoming proposed rule establishing quality control standards on AVMs (Automated Valuation Models). This will ensure AVMs do not rely upon biased data that could replicate past discrimination.
Cultivate an appraiser profession that is well-trained and looks like the communities it serves. According to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the appraiser/assessor profession is roughly 97 percent white, making it one of the least diverse professions in the country. The Action Plan lays out a series of actions to remove unnecessary educational and experience requirements that make it difficult for underrepresented groups to access the profession and to strengthen anti-bias, fair housing and fair lending training of existing appraisers.
Leverage federal data and expertise to inform policy, practice and research on appraisal bias. The Action Plan proposes the development of an aggregated database of federal appraisal data to better study, understand and address appraisal bias, complemented by a working group composed of subject matter experts from stakeholder agencies to develop a research agenda on appraisal bias.
Realtors® are dedicated to upholding fair housing laws in
all aspects of real estate, including appraisals, and NAR commends the PAVE Task Force for making these positive changes. NAR is proud of its advocacy efforts in pursuing these actions. Over the past year, in discussions with the PAVE Task Force on an array of proposed solutions, the Biden Administration, Realtors® and the broader appraisal industry worked together to address concerns and improve public trust in the appraisal profession. Realtors® are pleased to see the positive steps taken to improve the appraisal process and better protect the wealth-building benefits of homeownership for all Americans. To read the full report and stay up to date on the work of the Task Force, visit PAVE.hud.gov.