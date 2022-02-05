Data reveals status of housing market from many perspectives
The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® recently announced the publication of the 2021 Santa Fe State of Housing Report. The report provides selected housing data in a user-friendly format from local, state and national sources.
Report topics include: housing supply and demand; population and income; rental housing; mortgage finance; housing affordability; value of housing; and the region’s response to housing and COVID- 19. Included in the report are conclusions, as well as an economic outlook. The report models one published for many years by the Missoula Association of REALTORS®. The graphic designer who crafted the original visual layout is working with the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® to produce the annual report.
To access the report, go to: www.sfar.com/2021santafestateofhousingrpt. The Association is excited to offer the second annual publication of the report to the local real estate and housing community. It is a wonderful tool for association members and the public, especially those with an interest in the Santa Fe housing market. The 2021 Santa Fe State of Housing Report notes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local housing market and shares details on how area governments responded.
A Santa Fe housing stakeholder team of experts was responsible for providing data and content for the 2021 Santa Fe State of Housing Report. The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® appreciates the valuable time and energy members of the stakeholder team contributed to the successful launch of this new publication. The 2021 Santa Fe State of Housing Report housing stakeholder team members included representatives from the City and County of Santa Fe; Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association; Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce; New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness; New Mexico Inter-Faith Community Housing Development Corporation; Guardian Mortgage Company; and Santa Fe Association of REALTORS®.
Housing stakeholder member Alexandra Ladd, Director of the City’s Office of Affordable Housing, offered the following comment regarding the 2021 report: “The City of Santa Fe values this report as a comprehensive data snapshot of what’s going on in our housing market. The data serves as a tool to support effective policymaking and to better understand how public investments can help Santa Feans afford housing. We appreciate SFAR’s leadership in putting together this report.”
The first Santa Fe State of Housing Report was published in December 2020 and specifically encouraged area governments to provide more funding for affordable housing — an issue extensively addressed in the report. The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® is delighted to report that the City of Santa Fe dedicated $3M in 2020 to the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and plans to continue support in the coming years. Permanent funding is needed, and stakeholders have identified a number of funding sources that the housing community can support, including cannabis taxes, affordable housing bonds and short-term rental gross receipts taxes, along with setting aside monies raised from the sale of government property.
The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® and its leadership remains committed to offering its resources — both staff and monetary — to continue to develop the report in the future.
