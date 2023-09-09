Wednesday’s City Council meeting likely will include a zoning change request unlike any before. The up-zone from R-3, with a maximum of three homes per acre, to C-2, a commercial designation allowing for almost anything, is not unique.
What is are the players and their intent.
The project is called El Lucero. It’s 30 vacant acres in the center of the exploding growth happening around South Meadows Road and N.M. 599. It is owned by the State Land Office and has been leased to the city since 2015.
The city is the party seeking the up-zone for a mixed-use development moving toward master planning.
It is an audacious proposal for the property and would challenge any seasoned developer in any major market. Especially since the 2015 lease agreement was for only 25 years. That’s a planning blink of an eye. Imagining the city could become its own “unicorn” master developer is also audacious, but this administration evidently believes it can pull it off.
The original lease was predicated on the city building a fire station to support south-side growth. It was a stipulation of the annexation agreement between the city and Santa Fe County in 2008, but is still not built. Since a fire station doesn’t need 30 acres, the state agency said the balance must be used for economic development, which also could create revenue for the State Land Office.
The State Land Office almost never sells land. It expects revenue from leases. And when land value goes up, it expects to collect more.
If El Lucero gets built, it’ll go up, way up.
The city will have spent close to $300,000 for economic feasibility studies by New Mexico State University and a tentative master plan by Wilson Company, an Albuquerque-based outfit with locations and contracts in nine states. Its lead planner and presenter is Noah Burke, a longtime planner in the city’s Land Use Department who has been employed by Wilson for the past two years.
The plan, blessed by the feasibility study, has a bit of everything. Starting with the long-overdue fire station, it has a zone for light manufacturing, another for retail and commercial, an office/industrial park, playing fields and 240 units of affordable and workforce rentals.
The development challenge is that each component requires a specific developer who builds and collects rents from subleases. Given the dearth of master developers who could pull that off, the city stepping into that role is unprecedented.
It is not unlike the ambitions and confidence it has for developing midtown, though the city has yet to prove it can make that work. It might cite the Railyard as an example of city land developed through long-term leases with private-sector partners, but the difference between it and El Lucero is ownership of the land and formation of a nonprofit development corporation to execute the Railyard master plan and collect rents.
The city’s asset manager, the appropriately named Terry Lease, is seeking to rework the deal with the State Land Office for a 40-year lease instead of 25, which will improve economic feasibility, but turnover in city administrations and staff will challenge professional continuity during the three-phase build-out of the multiyear project.
For the broad, long-term picture of the area, such a multiuse project is appropriate. Just across N.M. 599 is more state land and a huge area the county has designated as a Sustainable Development Area, meaning high density. When El Camino Real Academy popped up a few years ago, it seemed so isolated from existing neighborhoods. In years since, with hundreds of apartments coming online nearby, it makes sense.
With El Lucero coming, a new town center could be anchoring a thriving new neighborhood.