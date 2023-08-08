My favorite room: Let the good times roll--Karen Galindo’s dining room is where she joyfully mixes it up

A mile down the road from the New Mexico Governor’s Residence (more popularly referred to as the Governor’s Mansion), on the northside of Santa Fe in a neighborhood known as Vista Encantada, is a big, sprawling adobe that’s filled with activity. Used to be, Karen Galindo and her husband, Paul, would rent out this part-time home when they drove back to their full-time residence in Austin, where they owned patio furniture stores. No longer. After ten years as part-time Santa Feans, they took the leap, relocating here full-time three years ago and opening the Karina on Canyon women’s boutique. Now, their 7,200-square-foot historic adobe, designed by artist/architect William Lumpkins in the mid-1900s, is their home base.

Galindo’s favorite room? “The dining room!” she says. “It’s so convivial and light and fun. It’s been the scene of many, many great dinner parties!” At 30 feet by 30 feet, it’s a large room furnished with a 60-inch round table from Southwest Spanish Craftsmen that seats eight, plus a rectangular table for ten, and a banco built in under the large custom window that looks out on trees. This dining room has even been known to squeeze in 28 — which is not an unusual number of guests for the couple. “We have such good times in this room. We have friends over and cook dinner and laugh and have the best times. It’s also got a really cozy little fireplace, so if it’s even remotely fireplace weather, we light the fireplace,” says the effervescent Galindo.

Karen Galindo, a onetime patio-furniture queen who now runs the Karina on Canyon boutique, standing proud in her “favorite” dining room

About those friends, Galindo says, “We like other people who are in retail because they understand what we go through, and we can talk business. So other retailers are fun for us to hang out with. And real estate agents! They’re in sales as well, and so we find their jobs fascinating, and we like to talk with them. I have a brother and sister-in-law who now live here part-time, thanks to us, so we see them a lot, too,” Galindo says. “We’ve developed a lot of friendships.”

The Jan Barboglio-designed candelabra that have presided over “many, many great dinner parties” inside the room designed by William Lumpkins, a founding member of the Transcendental Painting Group and cofounder of the Santa Fe Art Institute

