My favorite room: Heather Sellers--The mastiff, the birds and the portal

When I ask Horno owners Heather and David Sellers if either has a favorite room at their home—as I meanwhile savor my delectable tuna tartare on risotto cake one evening at their restaurant on Marcy Street—Heather Sellers immediately sparks to the subject. A few weeks later she sends photos of that favorite room: a portal that spans the back of their house in Eldorado. Wisteria winds around the beams, olive trees and smaller trees diffuse the morning sunlight, and this is where Heather Sellers starts her days.
“I feel really relaxed out there. I try to be barefoot and sometimes I walk in the dirt with bare feet because I feel like it really grounds me. There are so many birds out there. When I talk to people on the phone, they always say, ‘Omigosh, I hear so many birds.’ All kinds of birds. We even have owls in Eldorado. Sometimes you can hear them. The nice part about living there is it’s so quiet. Like when a bird flies by and has a big wingspan, you can hear the swooping of their wings. It’s the most magical thing. Like, wow. The swooping noise. It’s so amazing,” she observes.
She wakes up around nine, gets her coffee, then heads through the French doors to this portal that runs alongside the living room and master bedroom of the adobe-and-stucco house. She says, “I try to go out there all year long. That’s the nice thing about New Mexico. I’m from upstate New York near Ithaca, so you definitely aren’t sitting outside in the winter there. I’ll put on my winter jacket and sit out there so I can look at the snow, and it feels like Narnia sometimes when it snows out there because it’ll cover all the trees and wisteria. It just is so magical.” As with C.S. Lewis’s Narnia, it’s a different realm that’s just a few steps away.
There’s cement flooring on the portal, an old wood table, a hummingbird feeder, a trastero and an area rug topped by brown wicker seating furniture from Wayfair that’s accented with red and yellow cushions. The earth-toned Southwestern furnishings blend into the setting, with trees, hummingbirds, crows and ravens transporting Sellers into another domain.
“I love the space because it’s my way of being out in nature. I don’t go hiking or out in the woods. Being outside here makes me feel calm and connected to nature. And just the peacefulness. Because I lead such a busy, entertaining lifestyle, having that time to myself and having the quietness is so rewarding. It gives me groundedness. Peacefulness. Calmness. Almost a reconnection to myself and who I am,” she reflects.
Sometimes she’ll meditate to a selection on her Calm app here, but mostly she sits on a wicker chair, sips her coffee, and listens to the birds. Often, her dark brown English Mastiff, Charlie, stretches out by her side. “Being centered here helps prepare me for the day. I know that later in the day many things can fall apart. Things may happen that I will have to deal with, so how am I going to deal with it in a way that’s not frantic,” she plans.
Sellers, now 49, knew what was most important to her when house-hunting with her husband five years ago. “For me, when we were looking I knew I needed to be in close enough that I didn’t feel like I was driving forever, so we’re near the school,” she notes. “I wanted an open kitchen. I wanted trees on my property. A covered portal. And a walk-in closet. The realtor provided all those things! We walked in, and it was, Omigosh, this is it! She showed it to us before it even went on the market. We said OK to the offering price.” In particular, “The moment I saw the portal, I was very, very excited. I knew I would be spending lots of time there.”
After college in upstate New York, Sellers headed to New York City where she worked as a model-actress-waitress, then came to Santa Fe in 1998 in her twenties as an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer. “I’ll never forget driving from Albuquerque to Santa Fe. Like, Omigod, you can see forever, this is amazing,” she recalls. While waitressing at Santacafé, she met her chef husband. She earned a social work master’s degree at Highlands University and helped guide students at Capital High School for years, then returned to the hospitality industry to launch Horno with her husband in 2021. The restaurant became a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award in the Southwest category earlier in 2023. Heather Sellers runs the front of house—paying the bills, hiring staff and surrounded by people all evening long.
Which brings us back to that hour or two that she spends on the portal each morning. “It gives me a reboot by taking that time for myself. It’s the slowest time of my day. I just rejuvenate,” she says. I wonder, “What do you love the absolute most about being in that space?” “The peace and quiet and nature that surrounds me with the birds, and having my dog there. The quiet and the greenery. I love greens. I’m an earth sign. I’m a Virgo. It’s always Zozobra or fiesta or the pet parade on my birthday,” she responds. “So I really and truly appreciate the quiet time.”
My favorite room: Heather Sellers--The mastiff, the birds and the portal