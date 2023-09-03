When I ask Horno owners Heather and David Sellers if either has a favorite room at their home—as I meanwhile savor my delectable tuna tartare on risotto cake one evening at their restaurant on Marcy Street—Heather Sellers immediately sparks to the subject. A few weeks later she sends photos of that favorite room: a portal that spans the back of their house in Eldorado. Wisteria winds around the beams, olive trees and smaller trees diffuse the morning sunlight, and this is where Heather Sellers starts her days.

“I feel really relaxed out there. I try to be barefoot and sometimes I walk in the dirt with bare feet because I feel like it really grounds me. There are so many birds out there. When I talk to people on the phone, they always say, ‘Omigosh, I hear so many birds.’ All kinds of birds. We even have owls in Eldorado. Sometimes you can hear them. The nice part about living there is it’s so quiet. Like when a bird flies by and has a big wingspan, you can hear the swooping of their wings. It’s the most magical thing. Like, wow. The swooping noise. It’s so amazing,” she observes.

My favorite room: Heather Sellers--The mastiff, the birds and the portal

