A Northside condo owner and a Southside rancher each offer a glimpse into the room they prefer over any other.
With the whole world staying home more than ever before, we all need a room to thrive in. We found two Santa Fe artists who have created exactly that for themselves.
ROSETA SANTIAGO
Since she moved here in 2000, artist Roseta Santiago has gotten to know just about everyone in the Santa Fe art world. You’ll see her lunching at Sassella or The Compound. Best known for her gleaming still lifes and portraits of Native peoples and artifacts, the fashionable artist was raised in Washington, DC, and established herself as a painter and interior designer in Atlanta and Miami.
She’s tried living in a residence while working in a studio, but a few years ago decided her work and surroundings should better suit her personal inclinations. So she moved into a clean-lined contemporary Northside condo and transformed the 20-by-40-foot dining/living room into a multifaceted production room with a project table, guest cove for meetings and easel room in the five-steps-up loft. All in all, “It’s my favorite room,” she declares. “I get up in the morning and make coffee and paint. Living somewhere with everything in it is what I wanted and that’s what I have. I feel energized.”
At the easel by 6 a.m. most days, Santiago notes, “I love the morning. It’s the quietest. Not a lot of ambient energy anywhere. It’s just right for me. My easel is in the corner near the windows so I have morning light to work with.” Sliding glass doors open to a hillside of sky and birds.
There are 11-foot ceilings, a white leather sofa and white chairs. Plus objects of inspiration, like a buffalo skull, Pueblo pots, beaded bags, artifacts, plants, paintings by artists including Maynard Dixon, kachinas and mirrors that force the light around the room.
She usually breaks for lunch, then resumes work into the night. “It’s accessible 24/7. It’s very comfortable. It’s not too cluttered. It’s just right. I place things and replace them,” Santiago comments. “All this energy is swirling around the room.”
“I would call it romantic-eclectic. I’m surrounded by a mysterious historical vibe.” Roseta Santiago
In the morning she’s right back in the zone, given that, “Something is usually waiting for me on the easel,” she says. Living and working in the same space, “I’m totally happy and I’m never bored.”
Santiago is represented by King Galleries.
DAVID MCELROY
A snug, Southwestern den is Choctaw silversmith David McElroy’s favorite room in a 3,000-foot Pueblo house, situated on his 13-acre ranchette off Highway 14 in Santa Fe. “I feel an overwhelming sense of contentment and relaxation here. I have my fireplace right by my big leather chair which I sort of collapse into when I’m done for the day, and watch TV, and look out the window and see the sunset,” he describes.
With the fireplace crackling, he spends his evenings reading mysteries like “The Miniaturist” by Jesse Burton, which is set in 17th century Amsterdam, or binge-watching “Ozark” on the 72-inch television and knitting with his two cats leaning up against him. “I watch way too much Netflix,” he confesses.
The den contains a leather couch with a Lakota painted buffalo hide mounted on the wall over it, a barrister’s bookcase from his grandfather’s law office, beaded moccasins, pottery, Northwestern and Apache baskets, Acoma Pueblo pottery and Navajo weavings. The walls are white; the floor is travertine tile. With the fireplace lit, it’s the warmest room in the house. An arched doorway leads to the rest of the house.
McElroy begins his days in this south-facing room too, sipping coffee while watching the daybreak over the Ortiz Mountains and Cerrillos hills.
"This room just exudes coziness, which is great,” he reflects. “I’m surrounded by a lot of things with sentimental value for me. It’s a comforting place to be.”
His companions on the ranch include chickens, quail, a rabbit and two shaggy, big-eared, hardy rescue donkeys, Cisco and Sadie, who take advantage of their eyeline to said den.
“I have to be careful in the winter of opening the curtains too soon because the donkeys have learned when the curtains are open that means I’m awake, and they want their breakfast. They will keep an eye on the room and as soon as they see signs of life, they will bray and tell me it’s time for breakfast. And out I trot,” McElroy recounts.
Having grown up in Bartlesville, OK, McElroy went to college at Tufts University and law school at American University, then spent years as a solicitor in London before moving to Santa Fe in 2011. His lawyering days are over now. He’s converted his garage into a studio where he produces his stunning sterling-silver cuffs, boxes and earrings, sold at Malouf on the Plaza.
***
If you’d like to be considered for a future edition of “My Favorite Room,” send an email to cfox@sfnewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.