A routine day for Lisa Bick isn’t complete without meditating, reading or relaxing in her screened porch, also known as the “sleeping porch.” The sun-filled nook that looks onto a courtyard garden blooming with blue larkspur, hollyhock and fruit trees is Bick’s favorite room in her Tesuque home.
Tucked away on a narrow, tree-lined street, her small compound dates back to the 1880’s and is made up of a main house, art studio and guesthouse. Potted trees and plants lushly line the historic property, which also houses a flock of chickens and two large, docile dogs.
Before settling into New Mexico’s slower pace nine years ago, the Washington, D.C.-born artist and cooking enthusiast enjoyed an energetic and busy life. She raised three children in Indianapolis, taking them on worldwide travel adventures all the while, lived and taught cooking in Italy, and authored a cookbook, Guilty Comfort Foods.
Bick studied fiber arts and worked as an interior designer, both independently and as head designer of Williams Sonoma Home. After exploring fiber arts, photography and design, she discovered her passion for encaustic painting and has since exhibited her work at the National Encaustic Institute of Santa Fe.
“I like the warp-and-weft, layering effect [of encaustic painting],” Bick says, which she relates to her background in fiber arts. Her art studio, a standalone adobe structure, is filled with paints, natural beeswax and inspiring poetry books. Paintings on display show her stylistic progression, from muted and controlled to more color-focused, with more recent work inspired by the colors of New Mexico.
When not at work in her home studio, Bick devotes much of her time to renovating her property. Along with her partner, landscaper and gardener Bret Gerking, she has been working on reconstruction since moving in. “He takes care of the outside of the house and I do the inside!” she says.
Inside the main house, adjoining rooms open into each other in the style of a traditional adobe home. The open and airy sleeping porch is a noticeably more modern addition. Full-sized daybeds, eclectic textiles and throws, and a kiva fireplace make the room feel like a natural and cozy part of the home.
“It reminds me of a lake house where we used to take the kids in the summer,” Bick notes. On hot summer nights she sleeps in the porch and naps in front of the lit fireplace on wintry days. She uses the room for workouts and yoga, while her dogs cool themselves against the brick floors.
After a day of painting, cooking, or renovating her property, Bick enjoys settling into her favorite room. “It’s a contemplative space where the larkspurs and roses and hollyhocks dance around all the long summer days,” she says. Watching her growing garden and the changing colors of the New Mexico sky surely provide her with plenty of inspiration.