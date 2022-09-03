bick1.jpg

Tesuque artist Lisa Bick visits with her two Newfoundland dogs in her favorite room, the "sleeping porch."  

A routine day for Lisa Bick isn’t complete without meditating, reading or relaxing in her screened porch, also known as the “sleeping porch.” The sun-filled nook that looks onto a courtyard garden blooming with blue larkspur, hollyhock and fruit trees is Bick’s favorite room in her Tesuque home.

Tucked away on a narrow, tree-lined street, her small compound dates back to the 1880’s and is made up of a main house, art studio and guesthouse. Potted trees and plants lushly line the historic property, which also houses a flock of chickens and two large, docile dogs.

Before settling into New Mexico’s slower pace nine years ago, the Washington, D.C.-born artist and cooking enthusiast enjoyed an energetic and busy life. She raised three children in Indianapolis, taking them on worldwide travel adventures all the while, lived and taught cooking in Italy, and authored a cookbook, Guilty Comfort Foods.

Of her favorite room, Bick says, “It’s a contemplative space where the larkspurs and roses and hollyhocks dance around all the long summer days.” 

