She's known nationwide for the calming, meditative quality of her minimalist abstract painted landscapes. Here in Santa Fe, where she lives with her husband, architect Ralph Ridgeway, artist Jamie Kirkland's favorite room in their remodeled 1960 adobe home is the kitchen. Her home studio a close second.
It has to be hard to choose in a secluded haven such as theirs, which includes a half-acre of grass, lilac bushes and flowers. All, surprisingly, in town, just south of South Capitol.
When she passes through her kitchen during the day, Kirkland finds, "I feel content and happy. [The kitchen] gives me the sense that I have a real home and roots in this community. It has a sweet, charming quality, and also whimsical. The paintings there make me happy. There's glass in the back door and in the casement window over the sink, so there's a morning light there and afternoon light through the back door."
Kirkland's favorite things to cook include everything from treats to comfort food. Sometimes she makes banana bread, sometimes roasted chicken. Most nights, she and Ridgeway prepare a big salad. On weekends, she might be in her kitchen whipping up a baked egg casserole with cream, butter and Gruyere for brunch on the patio, served with croissants from Clafoutis.
Kirkland hasn’t always leaned toward domesticity, although she’s always had a taste for French cuisine. She was born in Louisiana and grew up in Alabama. She modeled in New York City, opened a French restaurant and a metaphysical bookstore in Florida, moved to Crestone, Colorado — where she spent time at the Crestone Mountain Zen Center — and went back to college to complete her BFA at the University of Utah in 2004. In 2006, Kirkland moved to Santa Fe after gaining representation at Winterowd Fine Art on Canyon Road, where she happily remains.
She and Ridgeway purchased their 1,700-square-foot, four-bedroom adobe nine years ago, renovating it from top to bottom. The galley kitchen was modernized with features that include a wood floor, a hooked rug with a contemporary floral pattern, light-gray cabinetry with glass-front cabinets, shelving along the wall for dishes, natural marble countertops and a ceramic barn-house sink.
"It's combination of modern and farmhouse," says the agreeable, Southern-accented artist. And it gives her a grounded feeling. The paintings she's hung in the kitchen enhance the vibe. "When you're able to create a home that reflects back a sanctuary feeling, a safe place, a beautiful environment, sensitively and aesthetically conceived, then just walking through it is a pleasure. It's like Marie Kondo asks: ‘Does it spark joy?’"
Kirkland spends even more of her time in her studio, which is in a separate room attached to the house. It has modern influences with industrial trappings, such as a brick floor, thick walls, a bank of casement windows and skylights. She's furnished it with metal storage cabinets and a wall-mounted, giant cantilevered easel from Hughes Easel Company. There's a long, white laminate desk with white drawers on wheels.
"With the older adobe walls and the warm wood and the light pouring in, it almost feels like a chapel," she says of her studio. She begins her days meditating there, and as she works she notices the light changing in the room.
Of her paintings, Kirkland says, "My paintings are much more intuitive than people probably realize. I am most interested in capturing the fleeting qualities of weather and clouds and storms and what the light is doing. So that'll be my starting-off place. Then I'll have to make decisions about composition and the horizon line. I do lots and lots of layers — probably at least 10."
One may guess that as those layers build, Kirkland makes a trip or two back to her sanctuary kitchen. In her two favorite rooms, she thrives and creates, all day long.
