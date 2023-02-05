My Favorite Room: A folk art candy land

A lime-green fireplace and chocolate-colored walls aren’t for everyone. But for a jewelry designer living in a town of artists, they’re sub-lime. Enter Coreen Cordova’s living room on the southeast side of Santa Fe. “It’s got a view of the mountains. It’s where I read and watch TV and have parties, and it’s filled with color.” She explains, “Color is emotional for me. Color makes me happy. Because I’m single, I don’t have to decide things between two people. I imagine if I had a husband, he’d be asking, ‘Should the fire-place really be lime-green?’ This room is exciting, electric; it keeps me on my toes and engaged with my space. It reflects everything I am, inside and outside.”
Saturated hues abound. “Being addicted to candy, I’m looking for my next high all the time. Sugar is my drug of choice. Walking into my living room is like getting high on sugar. It makes your heart pound faster,” says Cordova, who moved to Santa Fe six years ago. “It inspires me to be alive.”
Two enormous back-to-back sofas are awash in indigenous pillows. Vividly toned Chiapas fabric is everywhere. Painted chests. Hundreds of pieces of Mexican and South American handmade folk art, especially Oaxacan wood-carved magical objects. There’s a lime-green velvet Louis chair. The room blends orange, turquoise, yellow, lime green, hot pink and red in a sugar rush. Paintings? Oh, yes. A colorful Taos landscape by Pat Woodall. Three smaller works by Santa Fe’s Elias Rivera. Golden walls and those two main chocolate walls. “Chocolate walls—you think it would be depressing, but it’s so rich and it makes anything you put on top of it just jump out,” says Cordova.
Her favorite color? “The color that moves my life and is my soul is orange. It carries me every-where. Wherever I see orange, I want to go to that place. I look for the orange in plants, buds, flowers and paintings. It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?,’ but my thing is ‘Where’s orange?’ I’m driven to it,” she says. She mixes orange with fuchsia and turquoise, maintaining that orange makes all other colors around it pop. “It makes everything else better. Even the smallest amount of orange makes everything better.”
It was a happy bit of synchronicity therefore when an outrageous six-foot, papier-mâché rabbit from Albuquerque artist Francisco Rodriguez recently arrived. Cordova had commissioned it for a fund-raising party she held for an upcoming Museum of International Folk Art show celebrating papier-mâché and piñatas. She simply told the artist, “Make me a big, giant rabbit.” Then, “When it arrived, it had giant, two-foot orange ears! When he delivered it to my house, he took one look at my house and said, ‘Oh, the rabbit is home! This is his house!’” she recounts. Not one to leave well enough alone, Cordova decorated the rabbit with blue and orange flowers arranged as a necklace.
The spirited Cordova, 75, was born in Southern California, grew up in Chicago, and then lived for almost 50 years in California’s Bay Area. There, she was a fashion and makeup expert (her favorite lines are MAC, Estée Lauder, Urban Decay and Tarte) before becoming a jewelry designer. She specializes in charm necklaces that are chunky, bold statement pieces made of sterling, gold and diamonds. She began yearning to move to Santa Fe in the 90s. “This is gonna sound airy-fairy, but I love the sky, I love the earth, I love the smell, I love the look, the terrain, the food, the people. I wanted to get old here. Santa Fe is where I want to take my last breath. When I leave here, this is where I want to leave from. Santa Fe is my launching pad to God.”
With its bright blue skies, Santa Fe could take all the color she could throw at it. “Here, you can be brilliant and nobody thinks a thing of it. You can show up brighter here,” she says. “The artfulness of the town! I just wanted to be in a place where people observe and like and honor artists.”
She moved with 250 boxes of folk art and an intention to create the home she long wanted. The living room is her favorite room because she feels most herself in it. “It’s who I am and where I have been,” says Cordova.
In a way, the living room is a litmus test for visitors. “It’s not for everyone,” Cordova acknowledges. “I understand and respect people who walk into my house and say, ‘I think I have a headache. I don’t know where to look.’ I say, ‘Take it one step at a time.’ It inspires me. I look at how the colors go with each other or don’t go with each other. I like to gather certain colors together.”
Cordova can even carve out peaceful time in this ethnic-dominated room with modern lighting. “If I want to read, I have a big, overstuffed chair that has this wonderful Chiapas material on it. The chair looks to the inside of the room. I have a fabulous, strong Tensor lamp by it, and I melt into this chair and can be very comfortable.” Mostly though, she sits on the sofa facing the lime-green fireplace. “There, I am more stimulated. It’s where I will sit if I’m entertaining.”
Whether or not she’s entertaining, there’s constant energy afoot here. “There’s always a conversation between the colors and the objects in my house. Everything in the house has a conversation with everything else because they come from a similar aesthetic,” she says. “Color to me is life.”
My Favorite Room: A folk art candy land
Designer Coreen Cordova adores what’s bright and bold