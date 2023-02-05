A lime-green fireplace and chocolate-colored walls aren’t for everyone. But for a jewelry designer living in a town of artists, they’re sub-lime. Enter Coreen Cordova’s living room on the southeast side of Santa Fe. “It’s got a view of the mountains. It’s where I read and watch TV and have parties, and it’s filled with color.” She explains, “Color is emotional for me. Color makes me happy. Because I’m single, I don’t have to decide things between two people. I imagine if I had a husband, he’d be asking, ‘Should the fire-place really be lime-green?’ This room is exciting, electric; it keeps me on my toes and engaged with my space. It reflects everything I am, inside and outside.”

Saturated hues abound. “Being addicted to candy, I’m looking for my next high all the time. Sugar is my drug of choice. Walking into my living room is like getting high on sugar. It makes your heart pound faster,” says Cordova, who moved to Santa Fe six years ago. “It inspires me to be alive.”

Two enormous back-to-back sofas are awash in indigenous pillows. Vividly toned Chiapas fabric is everywhere. Painted chests. Hundreds of pieces of Mexican and South American handmade folk art, especially Oaxacan wood-carved magical objects. There’s a lime-green velvet Louis chair. The room blends orange, turquoise, yellow, lime green, hot pink and red in a sugar rush. Paintings? Oh, yes. A colorful Taos landscape by Pat Woodall. Three smaller works by Santa Fe’s Elias Rivera. Golden walls and those two main chocolate walls. “Chocolate walls—you think it would be depressing, but it’s so rich and it makes anything you put on top of it just jump out,” says Cordova.

My Favorite Room: A folk art candy land

Designer Coreen Cordova adores what’s bright and bold

