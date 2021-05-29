Will builders and developers in the American West ever demand strict water harvesting, reuse and conservation building codes to guarantee industry survival?
It’s an open-ended question and one at the heart of the annual Next Generation Water Summit since the event’s inception in 2017.
The Santa Fe-based conference is primarily focused on states surviving on the Colorado and Rio Grande river basins. Those states, located in two countries, are Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas.
Except for New Mexico, they are fast-growing and all face diminishing supplies of water, both from the sky and underground.
When the summit was first conceived, it set out to be the first of its kind to bring together builders, architects and developers as one group — mixing them with water harvesting and reuse experts as another, and water policy professionals as a third.
Each group has its own conferences and professional organizations that introduce new ideas to peers, but never had anyone thought to bring them all together to see if the built environment could lead the way on maximum water conservation practices.
Builders could bring the “how to do it” to the policymakers’ “why we have to do it.”
Now in its fourth year (2020 was missed), it’s an all-virtual format starting Wednesday and going through Friday. Best of all, the $99 fee is waived for all Santa Fe County ZIP code registrations. It’s free for locals, with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
The themes of this year’s summit are drought, growth and social inequity, which may need to be the themes from here on out. Indeed, the word “drought” implies something that ends someday, and this thing we’re in is unlikely to end in our lifetimes.
Speakers and subjects for the three days will correspond to the summit themes, with Social Inequity Day on Friday focused on issues specific to Santa Fe — including a roundtable discussion with senior city staff members around water, growth and equity.
The summit has been a success from its beginning, with one notable exception. Conceived by four key entities — the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association; Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce; Green Builder Coalition; and Doug Pushard, Santa Fe’s nationally recognized water harvesting and reuse guru — the event has done well with two of three intended target audiences.
Much to my chagrin, its importance to homebuilders has seemed to be pretty limited. Make that pathetically limited.
Yeah, yeah, everybody’s swamped with business, and nobody likes to confront new rules and restrictions, but it’s coming at you whether you’re ready or not. Take the time to complete a registration at nextgenerationwatersummit.com and at least check out the topics and the bios of the speakers.
Many of the national experts may not be names you’re familiar with, but they are widely known and respected among the world’s water wonks. The kickoff keynote speaker at 9 a.m. Wednesday is Texas Tech University professor Katharine Hayhoe, an in-demand national speaker known for blending climate change urgency from a fundamentalist Christian perspective.
Many Santa Feans may not fully appreciate how much thinking has gone into our current water policies or how focused city staff members are on planning for the diminishing future, but the efforts have not gone unnoticed by water and building professionals in the West.
It’s why when Santa Fe decides to put on a water conference, it gets the attention and participation from the best.
Santa Fe is going to grow. Modestly, we hope. Faster-growing states around us face dire consequences. They come to Santa Fe to learn from us how to prepare for the worst.
