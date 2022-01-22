The Feb. 3 meeting of the city Planning Commission is bound to be a doozy and so unlike the one held Thursday.
The most recent meeting had one case. A new, 332-unit multifamily rental project brought forward by the DeBartolo family, famed for its work in development and as owners of the San Francisco 49ers, was recommended for approval. They will pay a $600,000 fee to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund instead of producing any affordable units.
No one from the public spoke against it during the online meeting. That’s probably because it’s in nobody’s backyard. Its neighbors are a McDonald’s and the State Employees Credit Union on lower Cerrillos Road in the shadow of Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Which brings up the next Planning Commission meeting. There are 13 agenda items covering six different cases, and all are interesting. None more than Homewise’s application to develop 22 acres of affordable housing and a public park on South Meadows Road.
Before the juicy one is heard, commissioners will be asked to approve a final subdivision plan for 20 homes on 3 acres in Tierra Contenta called Arroyo Oeste, one of the last undeveloped parcels in Phase II by N.M. 599. Should be perfunctory.
Next is a request to develop one of the last phases of the Monte Sereno subdivision off U.S. 84/285 near the Santa Fe Opera. Applicants seek 70 new lots and a space for a 60-unit hotel. Because the master plan for the sprawling subdivision of multimillion-dollar homes preceded affordable housing mandates, there will be no affordable homes. Bada bing, bada boom.
The third item is another hotel request but right in the center of town. This one could get interesting. The applicants seek to squeeze in 19 rooms on less than a half-acre situated between La Fonda on the Plaza and the Loretto Chapel. It’s hard to imagine that one won’t pique the public’s interest.
But then we get to the fourth item and what should be the last one of the night. The South Meadows project, being brought forward by the most affordable and neighborhood-conscientious developer in Santa Fe’s history, will showcase naked NIMBY-ism on a scale not seen in recent history.
The uprising has precedence. Valley Drive residents threw down a gauntlet decades ago and stopped upstream development for nearly 30 years. The Candlelight neighborhood by St. Francis Drive and Zia Road has been well-organized and influential for decades. Agua Fría neighborhoods coalesced to kill a tall and dense multifamily project that limped back with a third of its original request.
Their successes, it can be argued, have played a part in getting us to the affordable crisis were are in — one that’s getting worse, even with all the new apartments.
Apartments do not create wealth for working families who need housing. Homeownership does, especially homes with purchase prices set by city ordinance. Homewise has facilitated wealth accumulation for thousands of working families in Santa Fe. That is what it will do for 50 percent of the homes to be sold at South Meadows.
Fifty percent is a big number. Ownership projects, as opposed to rental projects, cannot pay a fee to get out of building affordable units. They must provide 20 percent at fixed prices. The range of fixed prices for Homewise is from $130,000 to less than $300,000, and homes are sold to families of four with annual incomes from $23,000 to the mid-$80,000s. The 50 percent market-priced units likely will reach over $500,000, the median price of homes in
Santa Fe today.
The missing middle market will continue to send prospective homeowners to Rio Rancho.
The last two agenda items need to be postponed, especially since a Pulte Homes subdivision follows South Meadows in the same south-side vicinity. It needs its own full-throated public hearing and shouldn’t be heard at the end of a long night by exhausted commissioners.
