You are the perfect house hunter. On your own or with a realtor, you’ve honed your search filters for features, square footage and price point. (I recommend always confirming your buying power before you start!) You search and search — there it is! The perfect home ... and someone else spotted it, too. You might feel like you’re at an Easter egg hunt with too few eggs for too many participants. Basically, you are. You are a buyer in a low inventory market. But don’t worry, we have a solution!

If you know what you’re looking for, it could be the perfect time to escape the crowd of hopeful buyers. Take your Pinterest board, vision board or cork board of ideas and make it your reality — is it time to build your dream?

The Advantages of Building Your Own Home

Mortgage matters: Why wait? Build your dream home today! 