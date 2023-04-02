Mortgage matters: Why wait? Build your dream home today! 

You are the perfect house hunter. On your own or with a realtor, you’ve honed your search filters for features, square footage and price point. (I recommend always confirming your buying power before you start!) You search and search — there it is! The perfect home ... and someone else spotted it, too. You might feel like you’re at an Easter egg hunt with too few eggs for too many participants. Basically, you are. You are a buyer in a low inventory market. But don’t worry, we have a solution!
If you know what you’re looking for, it could be the perfect time to escape the crowd of hopeful buyers. Take your Pinterest board, vision board or cork board of ideas and make it your reality — is it time to build your dream?
The Advantages of Building Your Own Home
You decide the style and quality. Your expectations are the standard. That could mean a home that’s up-to-date on the finer things, efficient on the functional things and/or well laid out on the flow of things. You decide. Get your upgrades now — it can be easier and significantly less expensive during planning instead of the same changes as a renovation or remodel. From flooring to fixtures and design to insulation, you can get it done right.
Designing Your Home to Fit Your Needs
When designing for your wants and needs, I recommend thinking long-term. Consider everything you could possibly want or enjoy. Then note which items are essential for your current and expected lifestyle, work and hobbies and expected residents — I’m looking at you pet owners, growing families and empty-nesters. Finally, consider what’s actually allowed.
There are rules. You will be much better off if you know and follow them. Feeling like a welcome addition instead of the neighborhood eyesore is invaluable. However, there is a definite price tag when it comes to steep fines or building delays. Didn’t get the necessary permits? Expect a costly inspection delay or even conditions to undo completed construction. Those rules — aesthetic, safety or a combination — are meant to be beneficial. Minimum square footage requirements in an HOA could assure consistent property values. Drainage rules could minimize erosion and flooding. Even home placement on your own property could ensure firefighter and emergency access.
Enjoy a long and fruitful experience with a home that meets your needs and complies to current guidelines. An up-to-date home can be a welcome relief with lower expected maintenance. When the time comes to downsize or leave the home as a gift to your heirs, your incredible property will be ready for its next lucky resident.
Budgeting and Planning Ahead
Wherever you are in your homebuilding journey, let your network of friends, family and colleagues know your plans to build. Their recommendations, first-hand accounts and warnings could save you hassle and heartache. It’s a good idea to compare bids from more than one contractor. Take special care to review each bid’s itemized list of materials and services so you can make an informed decision. As you compare ratings, testimonials, bids and licensing status of your potential contractors, you can find the right fit.
With all these considerations and plans prepared, it’s a good time to review your budget. A dream home doesn’t have to be a financial burden. Find your upper boundary on the total cost you feel comfortable spending. Industry recommendations are to give yourself a buffer of 10% or more. If your total cost is $1 million, then plan to lower your budget to about $900,000 to leave room in your budget for you and your builder. Include that beautiful door you found at the market, get that custom cabinetry you came across at the Home Show last month, upgrade the deck with the latest in beautiful and durable materials. Most importantly, if you already own the land, have a financed lot or are looking for that perfect parcel — you can finance the entire project. Know your buying power wherever you are in your home journey. Your dream home awaits.
Mortgage matters: Why wait? Build your dream home today!