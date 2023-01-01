We’re in a new year. New can be exciting, scary and full of questions. Buying a property can be a little of all three. What’s keeping you from buying? Whether it’s a house, ranch, rental, off-grid yurt or new construction, your dream awaits. Join me each month this year as I guide you through some of the best and perhaps lesser-known options for buying a gorgeous condo, exhilarating horse property or luxurious villa.
Down Payments and Cash
What if I told you that putting 20% down or buying outright with cash is not your only option? When someone has all their net worth in their residence, we call this “house rich, cash poor.” Real estate can be fantastic long-term. However, unless your house is made of gold bricks or gingerbread, you’ll want a more liquid option to cover small things, like grocery costs, and the bigger planned and unplanned life events. Cash is king, so keep some handy. There are options for putting 5%, 3.5%, 1%, and even 0% down — yes, I will go over these options in depth this year.
Credit Scores
Your credit score matters. A missed bill, bad divorce or medical tragedy? It’s happened to you or someone you know. Most people don’t have a perfect 850 credit score. If you’re in the 600s, not all is lost. Current market conditions will affect which credit scores qualify for financing. Find out your judgment-free options for housing even when your score needs improvement. (For more information, see the “The Skinny on Credit Scores” in the October 2022 issue of HOME).
Monthly Payments
Can you afford to buy a home? Can you afford not to? Housing is a basic need and expense for most. If you plan on staying in the same area and currently pay rent, then purchasing could be a wise decision. Whether you’re salaried with annual bonuses or on a fixed income, rising rents can be an unwelcome surprise. Take control and lock in your monthly housing costs. You have options, and your wallet will thank you.
Available Properties
What if the property you want isn’t for sale? Santa Fe is a great town for word-of-mouth opportunities. A friend, co-worker or— dare I say it? — a realtor might know something that Zillow doesn’t. Why? People like a little privacy. A chance to discuss major decisions with a trusted confidante. If the sale is prompted by a divorce, down-sizing or relocation, a little privacy can mean peace or comfort. Sometimes the property you want is available if you’ll just let someone know there is a willing and prepared buyer. Know your purchase options and buying power before the opportunity arises.
Prices
How can you buy when prices feel out of reach? For most, financing a property purchase with a mortgage is one of the best options. The two main mortgage institutions are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. These federally backed institutions establish the industry standards for conventional mortgage lending. Their main goal: keep housing affordable, stable and liquid. With that in mind, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have announced higher loan limits effective January 1, 2023. The accompanying table shows the new loan limits.