Mortgage matters: Waiting’s hidden price tag—Why you should buy now

All values for illustrative purposes only and are not guaranteed. Mortgage rates and appreciation for an $800,000 single family residence in Santa Fe city appreciating at 5.5% for two years, less than the annualized appreciation of 6.282% of the median listing price appreciation from 2013-2022 as available from SFAR (Santa Fe Association of Realtors). Mortgage assumes 20% down payment on a conventional fixed rate 30 yr amortization with initial rate of 6.875% vs 6% mortgage rate on appreciated value 1 year later vs 5.25% rate 2 years later. Rate projections based on data provided by MBS Highway.
Some people say now isn’t the time to buy a house. For some, holding off might in fact be a good idea. However, savvy buyers pay attention to the big picture: the data, the trends and their own needs. What’s the cost of waiting? What’s the cost of inaction when it comes to homeownership — because there is a cost.
Waiting to purchase a home can be compared to waiting to invest in the market. A couple of adages that might apply are “Buy low, sell high” and “Buy and hold.” The first one is great advice: buy something for a bargain and when it’s worth more, you try to sell it.
Properties take time to build, maintain and serve a purpose. (After all, you don’t stop by the grocery store to pick up a horse ranch or pop into the gas station for a condo. Real estate can also be unique.) “Buy and hold,” the second strategy, is what many property owners do. They are aware of their situation. They choose. They make their situation and home size fit their needs, dreams and goals. They become homeowners when the timing makes sense for them.
But what if mortgage rates drop?
They can. Let’s be clear. Mortgage rates are affected by federal policy and the state of the global market. Rates can decrease. If and when they do, more people can borrow money. This means more buyers, more competition, more bidding wars. And that’s fine. For some buyers, they have the cash to win against other buyers when they want to. This type of situation can be fantastic for sellers but discouraging for buyers. Some prospective homebuyers recognize that today is the right time for them for them to buy, even if mortgage rates aren’t as low as they’d like. They look at the bigger picture. They recognize that if rates drop and they want to refinance, they have that option. In the interim, they’re living in the home they want.
What’s up? Home appreciation
Market trends suggest that really amazing homes could see appreciation rates go into double digits. If that happens, buyers who wait a year or two could face higher costs than they’re comfortable with.
Buyers who take action can enjoy the slow-growth appreciation of their home. If and when they choose to sell, these savvy homeowners will have that extra value as equity or the option to use the equity as they choose.
What’s the cost of waiting? Based on historical trends and industry projections, the hidden price of inaction can be significant even if and when mortgage rates drop. It could be even more expensive than money. It could be the loss of time, opportunity and options. Waiting could mean someone else living out the next few years or more in your dream home. Weigh your options: you have more of them than you think. Ready to buy now? The perfect home could be ready and waiting for you.
Mortgage matters: Waiting’s hidden price tag—Why you should buy now