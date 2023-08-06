Some people say now isn’t the time to buy a house. For some, holding off might in fact be a good idea. However, savvy buyers pay attention to the big picture: the data, the trends and their own needs. What’s the cost of waiting? What’s the cost of inaction when it comes to homeownership — because there is a cost.

Waiting to purchase a home can be compared to waiting to invest in the market. A couple of adages that might apply are “Buy low, sell high” and “Buy and hold.” The first one is great advice: buy something for a bargain and when it’s worth more, you try to sell it.

Properties take time to build, maintain and serve a purpose. (After all, you don’t stop by the grocery store to pick up a horse ranch or pop into the gas station for a condo. Real estate can also be unique.) “Buy and hold,” the second strategy, is what many property owners do. They are aware of their situation. They choose. They make their situation and home size fit their needs, dreams and goals. They become homeowners when the timing makes sense for them.

MortgageGraph

Graphs above:

All values for illustrative purposes only and are not guaranteed. Mortgage rates and appreciation for an $800,000 single family residence in Santa Fe city appreciating at 5.5% for two years, less than the annualized appreciation of 6.282% of the median listing price appreciation from 2013-2022 as available from SFAR (Santa Fe Association of Realtors). Mortgage assumes 20% down payment on a conventional fixed rate 30 yr amortization with initial rate of 6.875% vs 6% mortgage rate on appreciated value 1 year later vs 5.25% rate 2 years later. Rate projections based on data provided by MBS Highway.

Mortgage matters: Waiting’s hidden price tag—Why you should buy now

