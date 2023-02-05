Mortgage matters: Interest rates and cautious optimism

Maybe you’ve already broken all of your New Year’s resolutions, but that’s okay. Eat some chocolate, buy yourself some flowers and enjoy a nice dinner. A little self-care is a good thing. Bring on the love!
As we move into the new year, I get asked the same two questions in many different ways: 1) When will rates be 2% again? and 2) when will the housing bubble burst? There’s a lot to unpack in those two simple questions. In the spirit of love, it’s time to have an honest conversation about what buyers and sellers can expect in this and the coming years.
Not 2%, but still historically great rates
Let’s start here. When interest rates were as low as 2%, many people happily borrowed to purchase or refinance. For some, it was a time of record profits. For millions of others, it was a period of uncertainty, tight budgets and even lay-offs. What else was going on when rates were at historic lows? A global pandemic that affected everyone, everywhere, at the same time. Notably, we may have been in the same storm, but not everyone was in the same boat. Those with cash to spare had the buying power to outbid anyone and everyone. The instantaneous effects on global supply and demand in every industry were felt locally, sometimes painfully.
For better or worse, various economic decisions were made. The result: it was very cheap to borrow money. When you’re the seller at an auction, having demand outpace supply can be fun. When this type of demand and supply affects every purchase by every person — and not equally — long-term, cheap borrowing at the cost of rampant inflation is neither practical nor sustainable. For those who were able to purchase at this time, you participated in a financially unique moment.
Throughout 2023 we can expect rates to remain variable with the potential for a slight and gradual downward trend. For some perspective, from 1971 to January 2023, the aver-age interest rate for a 30-year mortgage averaged 7.75%, ranging from a record low 2.65% in January 2021 to a record high of 18.63% in Oct 1981. As rates currently linger around 6.5%, more than 1% less than the average of the prior 52 years, we are definitely on the rebound from the recent high. It’s tempting to pine for the rate that got away, but I invite you to move forward and enjoy the present options with all the opportunities they offer.
No sign of 2008; great things in 2023
The economic buzzwords “slowing inflation” and “impending recession” are popular. Since 1960, we’ve seen nine economic recessions caused by oil crises, revolutions, the dot-com bubble and, most recently, COVID-19. Yet for many, “recession” almost exclusively triggers memories of the housing bubble, probably because there is something more personal in the shared experience of widespread foreclosures and falling home values. Please take comfort in knowing that significant efforts and safeguards have been put into effect to keep this from ever happening again.
With these safeguards protecting buyers and sellers, we find ourselves in the modern home-buying era. Every aspect of the housing industry applies what has been learned. For buyers and sellers, this means more documentation, regulation and cautiously optimistic housing expansion today and moving forward. The process may take more effort, but after finding your perfect real estate match, you can look forward to good years, memories and value.
Mortgage matters: Interest rates and cautious optimism