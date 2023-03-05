Mortgage matters: How buyers and sellers win in a tricky market

Concession percentages are based on the property price and will be affected based on the property type, down payment, and contribution type. Assumes full entitlement for VA. State and county restrictions may apply. This chart is for informational purposes only.
In the best of times, real estate can be daunting, more so when the markets are fluid. In today’s ever-evolving landscape, savvy buyers and sellers can succeed with confidence and an open mind. Solutions can be abundant, like the budding trees and flowers around the home you’re looking to buy or on the property you’re preparing to sell.
Rate Buydowns
First, what’s a rate buydown? It’s exactly what it sounds like. The mortgage rate can be bought down to a lower number – and for some borrowers the savings are tremendous. Without paying a larger down payment, a borrower can have a lower monthly payment with a rate buydown, also referred to as buying down points.
Why doesn’t everyone pay for a better rate?
• The cost varies. Discount points are usually priced according to the size of the loan.
• It’s optional. A borrower can choose to pay for a better rate, but it is not required.
• Cost versus savings. The value is directly related to time. Stay in the home, see more savings.
• Buydowns have limits. Discount points are applied to the rate a borrower qualifies for. Based on market conditions, the lender can decide how many discount points are available. Additionally, state and federal regulations put an upper limit on mortgage closing costs. This caps rate buydowns.
Apermanent buydown is for the life of the loan. The fee for the discount results in a lower monthly payment without increasing the down payment. When might this option make sense? When 1) rates are at the historic average or lower, 2) you plan to stay in the home during most of the duration of the loan and 3) rates are not expected to decrease in the next few years. The cost of a permanent buydown is collected as part of the closing costs and applied immediately. The value of a permanent buydown ends when the home is sold or refinanced.
A temporary buydown is typically for the first 1-3 years of a loan. For the agreed timeframe, the borrower has a lower monthly payment without a larger down payment. After the timeframe, the monthly payment returns to what the borrower originally qualified for. When could this option be helpful? When 1) rates are higher than average, 2) you expect to stay in the home for a while and 3) rates are expected to decrease in the next few years. Industry projections show rates decreasing over the next year. This is when the temporary buydown can really shine.
The cost of a temporary buydown is collected as part of the closing costs BUT some lenders place the funds in a holding account. Each month the funds are applied like a subsidy to the monthly payment. At the end of the agreed timeframe, the temporary buydown funds have been used up. What if rates drop before then? Some lenders allow borrowers to use remaining buydown funds to refinance. The value of a buydown is for the first year(s) of the loan and, with some lenders, can help with refinance costs.
How does this help YOU?
A modernized home can attract buyers, but updates and renovations take time and money. Even with a fantastic contractor, supply-chain issues can create costly delays. This puts more pressure on sellers. For buyers, rates are a major concern. If you’re a motivated seller with a timeline, consider seller concessions.
What are seller concessions? This is when a seller agrees to pay part of the buyer’s closing costs from the property sale. This means the seller’s equity can cover costs for the buyer’s discount points. Many homes gained value or equity over the last several years. Sellers keep cash in their pockets. Buyers can get a better rate, lower closing costs and/or a better monthly payment. Even in a tricky market, everyone can achieve their goals.
Mortgage matters: How buyers and sellers win in a tricky market