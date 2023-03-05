In the best of times, real estate can be daunting, more so when the markets are fluid. In today’s ever-evolving landscape, savvy buyers and sellers can succeed with confidence and an open mind. Solutions can be abundant, like the budding trees and flowers around the home you’re looking to buy or on the property you’re preparing to sell.

Rate Buydowns

First, what’s a rate buydown? It’s exactly what it sounds like. The mortgage rate can be bought down to a lower number – and for some borrowers the savings are tremendous. Without paying a larger down payment, a borrower can have a lower monthly payment with a rate buydown, also referred to as buying down points.

Mortgage matters

Concession percentages are based on the property price and will be affected based on the property type, down payment, and contribution type. Assumes full entitlement for VA. State and county restrictions may apply. This chart is for informational purposes only.

Mortgage matters: How buyers and sellers win in a tricky market