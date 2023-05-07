Mortgage matters: Enjoy big wins with home upgrades

The fun and beauty of May in Santa Fe. Full of possibility and hope. A flurry of activity going into the summer months and festivals. Wherever you may be on your home journey — renting, buying or selling — please know it can be a wonderful and enjoyable experience.
Make It Your Own
When thinking about home renovations and updating, you might worry about budget, timelines or unfinished projects inherited from the previous owner. Or you might fret over issues at the other end of the redo spectrum—superficial weekend projects that don’t work for the space or that only scratch the surface of possibilities. Perusing magazines and online, you will see some incredible homes and services that can inspire and help you realize the vision you have for your own space, in big ways and small. Make your space yours.
Lights, Camera, Action
Lighting — it’s not just for Hollywood sets. Lighting can make or break an environment. Proper lighting in a home office can reduce eye strain. Warm lighting can enhance social areas. Dimmable lighting in casual spaces lets you wind down or enjoy a show. Lighting affects the feel and function of a room.
Colorful palettes are about expression: there’s no right or wrong. If your color preferences are more extreme, however, I make only one recommendation: get it right the first time. Remember too that quality painting creates a nice backdrop, but a bad paint job is an eyesore and a ton of work to fix. Use the right paint and supplies: talk with the reps in the paint section. Alternatively, consider hiring a professional. With the right lighting and color palette, you’re on your way.
Flooring, Counters and Major Appliances
If your residence is too retro or the wrong kind of historic, it might be time for an upgrade. Flooring lets you show expression, achieve functionality and make impressive improvements that last. When it comes to flooring and counters, get a local consult. Far more than the pretty colors, the materials matter. Consider factors such as natural materials versus alternative or repurposed ones; locally sourced or imported; and weight, durability and intended use. Beauty and price aren’t the only factors, though. Know the pros and cons, especially with regard to care or maintenance. You can save yourself a headache with a plan you love and trust.
Appliances have changed the way we cook and live. Manufacturers have improved the efficiency of everything from fridges and ovens to water heaters and HVAC systems. This can result in hundreds to thousands of dollars a year saved. There are many styles to match your preferences. Details like cord length, counter size, your circuit breaker or the size of entry and hallways can cause issues and delays. Ensure a perfect fit and installation — measure doorways and talk with the reps.
Good Bones or Clean Slate?
Sometimes, the best thing about the property is its location. For key items like the layout, square footage, plumbing, electrical, roof or garage size ... TLC can only do so much. You may need to start from scratch.
Whether it’s a renovation, remodel or teardown, many considerations are similar to those I covered in my April column (on building your dream home). Get itemized bids from at least three contractors. As you work with a dream team for your dream home, you can ensure your vision becomes reality.
As you plan, you might begin to wonder if it’s worth it. Dreams are always worth it. There are affordable ways to make your residence a place of comfort and calm. Whether the project is a few thousand dollars or several hundred thousand, there are finance options. Consider a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) or Home Renovation Loan. With the right financial partner, the possibilities are endless.