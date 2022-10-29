Hallelujah, midtown campus development is on the move!
Or so one would think with the self-congratulatory expressions of optimism and the unanimous vote of the city’s Planning Commission on Oct. 20.
After nearly five years of dithering, it appears the administration is on a fast track to get a vote on necessary zoning changes to the City Council before year’s end. Oddly enough, it might need to pump the brakes a bit to make sure one more piece of “community engagement” is finalized.
When former Mayor Javier Gonzales brought in Matt Brown from the Bay Area to oversee the city’s dormant Office of Economic Development in 2017, he believed the lawyer and entrepreneur could shepherd a successful “community engagement” process.
Many thought he did. The resulting visioning established de facto goals adopted by the city. But it was criticized as too dominated by older, wealthier and whiter voices with time and energy to play Brown’s visioning games.
Matt Brown also hired current midtown shepherds Rich Brown and Daniel Hernandez, more Bay Area experts, who oversaw the disastrous and time-wasting process seeking requests for expressions of interest. That prompted seven teams of development professionals to spend countless dollars and hours on a beauty contest that ultimately led to a Texas group with Santa Fe connections being chosen to negotiate a deal with the city.
When that crapped out, ostensibly because of COVID-19 but more likely because the group felt misled by the city on the site’s decrepit infrastructure, the city decided to become master developer, with nondevelopers Rich Brown and Hernandez leading the way.
But first more “community engagement” was deemed necessary to capture opinions from a more diverse demographic. More Bay Area consultants were hired to work with the University of New Mexico School of Architecture. Block parties were held, surveys completed and heartwarming short films recorded.
Even with more time and money, very little changed from Matt Brown’s conclusions in 2018.
Opticos, the latest consultant, now has spent many hundreds of thousands of Santa Fe’s dollars to produce its 210-page master plan the city describes as “conceptual.” Everything’s conceptual until permits are issued and checks cashed, but putting stuff on paper and getting it approved begins a solidifying process.
Problem is, Opticos chose to show a vision beyond campus boundaries. Specifically, new streets and trails exiting the site and slicing through adjacent properties with existing stores and schools blocking the way. Not to worry — the streets are only “conceptual.”
Adjacent property owners, including Santa Fe Public Schools, first saw the “conceptual” layout at an online and “abbreviated” early neighborhood notification meeting July 14 hosted by Hernandez. The school district was flabbergasted.
Apparently, Opticos actively and systematically engaged with everyone except property owners directly affected by the master plan. Whether ignorance, arrogance or both, it was a huge misstep.
The city refers to midtown metaphorically as an island, implying oasis and refuge surrounded by empty sea. A more fitting metaphor is a hole in a yeasty and well-baked doughnut. Yes, potentially filled with something tasty, but not clashing with surrounding flavors.
Opticos and city planners appropriately stress maximum connectivity, thus new conceptual access points. But city-contracted traffic engineers admit they are not necessary for successful build-out.
Most teams providing conceptual master plans from the expression of interest recognized optimum connectivity meant acquiring state and federal properties west of the campus to access existing exits on Siringo Road and Camino Carlos Rey.
Securing those ill-used and largely vacant parcels is long overdue, brings more land into the mix and doesn’t require business owners ceding property to the Opticos vision. That’s more than conceptually feasible.