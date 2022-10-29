Hallelujah, midtown campus development is on the move!

Or so one would think with the self-congratulatory expressions of optimism and the unanimous vote of the city’s Planning Commission on Oct. 20.

After nearly five years of dithering, it appears the administration is on a fast track to get a vote on necessary zoning changes to the City Council before year’s end. Oddly enough, it might need to pump the brakes a bit to make sure one more piece of “community engagement” is finalized.

