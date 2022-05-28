These days, Jack McGowan calls himself an artist — a plein air painter more at ease outdoors with an easel than in his Santa Fe studio with LED lights powered by solar panels.
Like so many 70-something Santa Feans, he retired from a career of accomplishments in a wildly different field and let his inner artist reemerge after 40 years of dormancy.
McGowan and his painting, Goin’ Dancing in Old Santa Fe, will be featured in a summer exhibition at the Santa Fe Community Gallery attached to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center at 201 Marcy St. It opens Friday and runs through August.
The multi-artist juried show is called Brick x Brick: Artwork Inspired by Earthen Architecture. It was a natural fit for McGowan. He lives in a net zero-energy adobe home, and many of his colorfully exuberant paintings focus on adobe homes and churches nestled in the mountains of Northern New Mexico.
As talented as McGowan is, it is his previous life that fascinates me.
Jack McGowan was, and is, a national expert on utility-scale energy efficiency and a leader in “smart grid” thinking. In 2003, he began chairing the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gridwise Architecture Council, a think tank empaneled to define a smart national electric grid. He continued under two presidents.
Also in 2003, he was inducted into the Association of Energy Engineers’ Hall of Fame for contributions to his profession, which included publishing four books and lecturing around the world on energy efficiency.
McGowan reached out to me in October 2020 after reading a column I wrote about the potential of smart microgrids in new all-electric subdivisions. Turns out McGowan is on the board of directors of Emera Technologies and New Mexico Gas Co., both connected through Emera Utility Services, a Nova Scotia-based electric utility company with holdings primarily on the Eastern seaboard and in the Caribbean.
A few years back, Emera bought the Tampa Electric Co. TECO had purchased New Mexico Gas Co. in 2014, so when Emera bought TECO, it also established a foothold in New Mexico.
Meanwhile, Emera Utility Services spun off a subsidiary called Emera Technologies, which developed an industry-leading product called Block Energy. A Block Energy box is the heart of a subdivision micro grid. About the size of an air-conditioning compressor, it sits next to a house and connects to every other box in the neighborhood.
They are stuffed full of batteries and receive power from rooftop solar panels on every house. Through the artificial intelligence of “machine learning,” the system combines distributed battery storage with distributed energy and provides the ultimate in grid-tied resiliency.
Imagine a subdivision that can “island” itself from a utility undergoing a deep freeze in Texas or a power shutdown from fires in California, and you can see how energy regulators would find the technology exciting.
Emera Technologies piloted its first Block Energy residential subdivision at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque and has another pilot underway in Florida with Lennar Homes, a huge publicly traded national builder. Talks are also underway to introduce another pilot subdivision in Santa Fe with cooperation from Public Service Company of New Mexico.
As part of the Brick x Brick show, McGowan will also provide a lecture on the interface between the ancient technology of earthen structures and the cutting-edge technology of Block Energy, as we anticipate an all-electric future.
As someone who studied thermal dynamics of earthen structures, contemplated the planet’s necessary energy future and now expresses his passions with brush and canvas, McGowan can easily speak on the art and science in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.