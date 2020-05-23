It sure was nice to get out and stroll around the links at our municipal golf course last weekend. Smacking a little white ball a couple hundred yards down a green fairway isn’t for everyone. Some even find the idea abhorrent in the desert Southwest, but it sure was fun for the passionate hackers denied by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the governor closing the course; closure was extended because effluent wastewater from the treatment plant, which waters the grass, was too nasty to be safe for irrigation. It wasn’t the first time it occurred, and it won’t be the last.
Treatment plant managers have been on the City Council hot seat lately, especially by one passionate golfer, to explain the problem with the plant. Their frustration is perhaps heightened by the recent infusion of millions via a highly touted “green bond” to upgrade the plant.
In the fall, the City Council also approved, conceptually, the idea of floating another multimillion-dollar bond to finance a pipe to take treated effluent back upstream a few miles to the Buckman-area waterworks. That treated water could be injected directly into the Rio Grande on the theory that for every gallon put back in the river below the diversion spot, we could take an extra gallon over our allotment above the diversion.
The problem with each measure is that neither addresses the issue that forced the recent shutdown to effluent users, including the old Santa Fe Country Club and the softball fields and soccer pitches along Caja del Rio Road.
The pandemic shutdown has made things worse. Hundreds of hotel rooms, thousands of short-term rentals and thousands of second homes sit empty. No people means no flushes, no showers, no laundry. No normal flows heading down the sewer pipes. Not enough water means a concentration of, well, you can imagine. The solution is dilution.
The dilution problem has surfaced in the past. Some claim excessive water conservation measures as the cause. There is logic to the argument. But easing conservation, especially knowing we can and should do even more, is not the answer. We need to think outside the box.
Virtually all of Santa Fe’s water flows to the Santa Fe River. The water seen in the channel comes from rain and snow. But a majority of our sewer water gets to the river too via a huge trunk buried under the riverbed.
Upstream stormwater in the riverbed and sewer water do not mix until after the treatment plant does its magic on the sewer water and introduces treated water to the river on its way downstream to La Cienega.
But what if we diverted rushing stormwater in the river channel into large civic-scale ponds or buried tanks adjacent to the river? They would serve two-purposes: managing the damaging stormwater and providing water for emergency flushes tied to the sewer system.
Imagine a beautiful pond holding a few million gallons of water in Frenchy’s Field surrounded by towering cottonwoods. It would rise and fall depending on precipitation supply and treatment plant demand. If ponds seem problematic, then imagine a series of buried tanks holding hundreds of thousands of gallons strung along the river. The half-mile stretch along West Alameda Street at Alto Park would be another likely spot.
The engineering wouldn’t be rocket science — some pipes and valves and gravity would do the trick. Yes, it would cost some big bucks, but so will a pipe to the Rio Grande, which if we don’t dilute will pollute and be prohibited for injection.
If golfing isn’t your thing, how about fishing under the cottonwoods by the pond at Frenchy’s Field?
