Many people name the sunflower as their favorite flower. The popularity of this member of the aster family has stood the test of time. These dazzling, robust flowers have long appeared in wedding bouquets and paintings. They are the primary subject of 11 of Van Gogh’s paintings, and they play a supporting role in many more. They are popular motifs on fabrics and kitchenware.
Heliotropism is a term that refers to a plant’s characteristic of turning its “head” to face the sun during its early growth stages. In the bud stage, the sunflower follows the movement of the sun from east to west. (It’s understandable why the French word for sunflower is tournesol, which comes from tourne/turn and soleil/sun: “turned toward the sun.” ) Once the flower blooms, its radiant yellow petals usually face east — perhaps to prevent the heat of the summer sun from scorching its seeds.
Sunflowers are native to the Americas, with evidence of cultivation dating back to around 3,000 BCE. Aztecs, who lived in what is now Mexico, valued sunflowers highly and used them in sacred ceremonies. During their early explorations, Spaniards found objects in the likenesses of sunflowers, made from pure gold.
The Spanish brought sunflower seeds to Europe in the 1500s. Czar Peter the Great found sunflowers in Holland and took seeds home for cultivation. By the early 1800s, two million acres in Russia had been planted with sunflowers. Completing the circle, Russian immigrants brought Russian sunflower seeds with them to the United States.
Although sunflowers spread to other continents and countries, they never left the Americas. Native Americans used them even before corn and beans became integral to their culture. They ate sunflower seeds, ground them into flour and extracted oil from them. They used dried sunflower stalks to build fences and shelters. Sunflower petals and pollen were used for dyes.
Wild sunflowers, which proliferate throughout North America, are branched with small heads and seeds. Domesticated sunflowers have a single stem and large seed head. George Miller, of the New Mexico Native Plant Society, developed a useful and user-friendly guide to the state’s wildflowers: https://www.wildflowersnm.com. With the guide, you can determine which native sunflower you might have in your garden or neighborhood. Happy sunflower hunting!
Laurie McGrath is an Emeritus Master Gardener and has volunteered with the NMSU Extension in Santa Fe County for more than 20 years. She is a founding member of the Santa Fe Native Plant Project (SNaPP).