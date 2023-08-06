Master gardeners: The late-summer perennial garden

I often hear gardeners say their gardens look tired, spent or drab as the weeks of August go by. And it’s often true. We tend to hurry to buy plants in the spring, excited by emerging greenery and the promise of flowers after a long winter.

But the heat of summer takes a toll on those new plants. Even ones that are established may look weary. The blooms may have given way to seed heads that don’t have the color or charm of a spring flower. By all means, save those seeds for next year or share them with friends and neighbors. But also consider different plants that will start to show off as the earlier flowers fade.

Blanket

The colorful bloom of a Blanket Flower 

I asked Cristina Salvador, operations director at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, to name a late-summer bloomer that is popular with visitors at the garden. She mentioned Gallardia puchella, otherwise known as blanket flower. There are several varieties of gallardia. Some are annuals, like G. puchella, that freely reseed; others are perennials, like G. aristata, that bloom the second year if seed grown but will bloom the first year if put into your garden as a plant in the spring. They do well in rocky soil with little water, and if you deadhead spent blooms, gallardias will continue to flower well into the fall.

Engelmann's Daisy

Engelmann’s Daisy
Aster

The smooth blue aster (Aster laevis)

