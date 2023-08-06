Master gardeners: The late-summer perennial garden

I often hear gardeners say their gardens look tired, spent or drab as the weeks of August go by. And it’s often true. We tend to hurry to buy plants in the spring, excited by emerging greenery and the promise of flowers after a long winter.
But the heat of summer takes a toll on those new plants. Even ones that are established may look weary. The blooms may have given way to seed heads that don’t have the color or charm of a spring flower. By all means, save those seeds for next year or share them with friends and neighbors. But also consider different plants that will start to show off as the earlier flowers fade.
I asked Cristina Salvador, operations director at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, to name a late-summer bloomer that is popular with visitors at the garden. She mentioned Gallardia puchella, otherwise known as blanket flower. There are several varieties of gallardia. Some are annuals, like G. puchella, that freely reseed; others are perennials, like G. aristata, that bloom the second year if seed grown but will bloom the first year if put into your garden as a plant in the spring. They do well in rocky soil with little water, and if you deadhead spent blooms, gallardias will continue to flower well into the fall.
Salvador also mentioned Engelmann’s daisy, which pleased me since I planted one last year for the first time and it is now blooming in my garden. Plant Select, an organization dedicated to seeking out and testing the best plants for our climate and soils, considers it one of the most adaptable native plants for a low-water perennial border or pollinator garden in the Rocky Mountain region. You can learn more about Plant Select® at plantselect.org.
There are many other late-summer flowers that are in the yellow-to-orange color range: sunflowers, black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckias), buckwheat (Eriogonum umbellatum) and some coneflowers (Echinacaea), to name a few. But there are cooler colors that will also enhance your late-summer garden.
Blues and purples mixed with the yellows and oranges of fall provide dramatic combinations. The late David Salman, an expert on waterwise gardening and Western-climate plants, said, “Asters should be a mainstay of the late-summer and fall garden — they’re easy-to-grow and invaluable nectar sources for all types of native bees and butterflies.” He particularly liked Aster laevis “Bluebird.” Asters come in a spectrum from white to pink to dark purple, and they are native throughout the U.S. I find Aster laevis to be a sturdy plant that does not get flattened by those sudden heavy downpours Santa Fe experiences in late summer.