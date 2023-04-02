In the winter months we tend to spend more time indoors. That means more time sitting. Unless we’re dedicated skiers or hikers, we exert ourselves with gym visits or online exercise routines, cleaning out closets or taking short, chilly walks. Those activities may not be preparing our bodies for the lifting and bending that come our way once we start preparing this year’s garden. All the raking, mulching and digging can use muscles that might have taken a long winter nap.
But there are several ways you can avoid pain and injury by preparing yourself for all the work — and satisfaction — that lie ahead. The following tips can help you prepare for enjoyable and pain-free gardening.
1. Take it slow. Sounds easy, right? But there’s so much to do, you say. Simply carry lighter loads; roll or drag heavy items. Avoid stress on your hands and wrists by not grip-ping for too long. Change positions or tasks about every 30 minutes and take breaks. Don’t do things that hurt. “Week-end Warriors” often end up as the “Weekend Wounded.”
2. Use the right tools. Long handles eliminate the need for too much bending or reaching. Comfortable handles and gloves that fit properly can decrease hand injury. You can soften grips on tools by putting a few inches of pipe insulation around the handle. And be sure that any indentations on handles fit your hand. Otherwise, the raised points can put pressure in the wrong spot. Use knee pads or sit on an upended bucket if you must work close to the ground.
The Gardener’s Supply Company website, www.gardeners.com, features an article titled “Growing Older, Growing Smarter” by garden journalist Marty Ross. For those of us who claim to be “seniors,” he offers good information on tools that can help extend our ability to garden for many years to come. On their website, look under the advice link and search “growing smarter.”
3. Sharpen your tools. A sharp blade will work wonders by doing more of the work for you, reducing strain on your back, hands, wrists and arms when digging or pruning.
4. Dress for the weather. If you’re too cold your muscles will tense up. If it’s hot, plan to work in the shade and drink plenty of fluids. Need I say “hat” or “sunscreen”?
5. Stretch. You can warm up the muscles you will use for most gardening tasks in about five minutes. According to Bob Anderson, author of Stretching, your muscles will work more efficiently and you can avoid the stiffness that often follows a work session. AARP has a short article on getting muscles in shape for gardening that emphasizes the importance of stretching and provides several links to sources on exercise and gardening. Search “AARP exercise for gardening.”
Even the fittest among us can get some sore muscles from a form of exercise that we haven’t done for a while. But gardening is a unique form of exercise that offers many benefits, especially the joy of working outdoors and the delight in producing something beautiful, and perhaps edible. So take care of yourself as you take care of your garden. It will be worth it.