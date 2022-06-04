Douglas Tallamy is an entomologist, ecologist and conservationist. A professor at the University of Delaware, he’s also author of several best-selling books including Bringing Nature Home and Nature’s Best Hope. I was lucky to see a presentation he gave in January 2022 as part of a series called Tending Nature. His talk was inspirational.
As a scientist, Tallamy is well aware of the apocalyptic news on species loss, climate and damaged habitats. “We are at a critical point of losing so many species from local ecosystems and ... [of losing] the ecosystem services they provide — oxygen-production, water purification, flood control, pollination, pest control, carbon storage. In other words, services that sustain us. Such news makes things sound hopeless,” Tallamy says. But wanting to change that focus, he asks, “What is the cure?”
Tallamy believes it will take small efforts from lots of people. He says we can save our birds, insects and nature itself, but we will have to change the way we landscape. He claims we have fractured natural areas into “tiny remnants of their former selves. And each one of those remnants is too small and too isolated to sustain the species that run the ecosystems we all depend on.”
His first suggestion is to shrink lawns. There are approximately 40 million acres of lawn in the United States, according to NASA. If that acreage were cut in half, it would be equal to the lands occupied by 13 of our greatest national parks, including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. Conservation areas are typically disconnected and often difficult to access. He hopes to shift our thinking to human-dominated landscapes and to helping nature thrive where people are.
Tallamy has labelled those 20 million acres of lawn as a “potential homegrown national park.” He points out, "Seventy-eight percent of our entire country is privately owned.” Why not enjoy a personal connection with nature and a healthier landscape, while raising the value of your property? “All places have ecological significance, even your yard,” says Tallamy.
Tallamy suggests a second significant small step we all can take to collectively bolster the environment: plant “keystone” plants that support the ecosystem where you live. The website www.nwf.org//NativePlantFinder provides a list of keystone plants for your area by zip code. We the need fruiting and flowering native plants that support survival of native species. Tallamy converted his 10-acre property, that consisted of depleted farmland and invasive alien plants, to a lush palette of native trees, shrubs and perennials. Gradually, birds, caterpillars and other wildlife returned.
Focus on the piece of the earth you can improve. The challenges to our environment can be managed. Turn off outdoor night lights that cause a multitude of problems for pollinators. Use motion sensor lights, yellow light bulbs or LEDs. Stop random pest control. Find non-toxic methods like MosquitoDunks® that do not kill beneficial insects.
I am not sure I can envision my yard as majestic as a national park, but I’d love to think of my yard as part of a grand effort toward a healthier environment. I welcome the optimism and hope that Tallamy’s project fosters. You can join the homegrown park movement at HomegrownNationalPark.org. Today, there are over 15,649 people committed to this conservation effort.