I’m not one to make New Year’s resolutions. And I’m happy to see my garden go dormant, to shift dinner menus to soups and hearty stews, to order books and plan indoor projects. Somehow, gardening does not come to mind for most folks at this time of year.
However, I have decided to give more attention to my garden this winter. Here are five considerations that can reward you many times over, come spring.
Water
In Santa Fe this is essential. During periods of deep cold with no precipitation, roots can dry out. That can be fatal, especially for younger plants without roots deep enough to be protected. Be vigilant: probe the soil to determine if it’s frozen or just dry; some areas of your garden are warmer than others. Plan to water one- and two-year-old plants every two or three weeks. I water my trees once a month in winter, keeping water away from the trunk. Water in the morning when air temperatures are above freezing. Soil that seems frozen will warm during the day and absorb water. However, don’t water frozen ground. The water will accumulate, freeze and cause problems later on.
Compost
In winter, a large enough compost pile can generate adequate heat in the center to continue breaking down kitchen waste and garden debris. But building and maintaining one in winter requires work. Why not consider a worm bin instead? Many types of kits are available that make it easy to compost kitchen waste indoors without mess or odor. The end product is a glorious medley of nutrients that is free superfood for your plants.
Birds
These lovely creatures are fun to feed and watch from indoors. More importantly, they are workhorses for pest control in the garden. Provide them with food, water and shelter, and you will benefit greatly from their presence year-round. Now is the time to dis-infect your bird feeders and clean birdbaths thoroughly. Consider having one or more birdhouses. If you already have some, make sure they are clean and in good repair before nesting season begins.
Tools
We all have garden tools somewhere in the garage or shed. In the fall they are often put away randomly and hunted for when needed. Winter is a good time to get them clean and sharp for mid-winter pruning and spring planting. Brush off dirt and rub on some oil on blades to prevent rust. A clean, sharp pruning blade makes your work easier and provides a cleaner cut that heals quickly. Organize your tools so you can find them quickly and easily when it’s time to cut back your favorite perennials.
Seeds
If you save seeds from your garden or packets from years past, now is the time to sort them and get rid of ones that are too old. Many seeds companies and Seed Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org) have charts estimating how many years different seeds can retain viability. Starting seeds indoors can be easy or challenging. Or, leave seeds heads on your plants to fall as they may. This year I’m going to repeat a technique shared by the late David Salman. Simply throw flower seed on the snow. As the snow melts, the seeds settle into crevices in the soil where they can later germinate. Last year I was surprised by a beautiful monkeyflower (Mimulus spp.), pictured above left, not commonly seen in Santa Fe after sowing a wildflower seed mix on the snow. I can’t wait to see what will appear next spring.