One of the best things about being a master gardener is the people you meet. Whether working on projects and committees or attending conferences and other events, you encounter other enthusiasts who have a stunning array of interests and experience with plants from all parts of the U.S. The training fine-tunes all that to our local flora, soils and climate.

A friend recently texted a photo of a cactus that surprised him that morning with a gorgeous white flower. Another friend shared photos of a similar cactus with deep peach-pink flowers. I was intrigued.

I don’t grow cacti myself, always wary of thorns, prickles and spines that can make working with them challenging. But now I may be smitten. These are beauties. And the idea that you can have them in your home in the chill gray of winter is quite appealing.

Echinopsis Leucantha

The Echinopsis Leucantha in bloom
Echinopsis Tubiflora in full bloom

Echinopsis Tubiflora

Master Gardeners:  Exotic blooms for winter color