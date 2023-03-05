Master Gardeners:  Exotic blooms for winter color

One of the best things about being a master gardener is the people you meet. Whether working on projects and committees or attending conferences and other events, you encounter other enthusiasts who have a stunning array of interests and experience with plants from all parts of the U.S. The training fine-tunes all that to our local flora, soils and climate.
A friend recently texted a photo of a cactus that surprised him that morning with a gorgeous white flower. Another friend shared photos of a similar cactus with deep peach-pink flowers. I was intrigued.
I don’t grow cacti myself, always wary of thorns, prickles and spines that can make working with them challenging. But now I may be smitten. These are beauties. And the idea that you can have them in your home in the chill gray of winter is quite appealing.
These are Echinopsis, from the Greek echinos, meaning spiny, and opsis, meaning appearance. Found in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, there are over 100 species and a great deal of variation. They can be very small or very large and treelike.
There are multiple names relating to species and subspecies. One cactus aficionado claims, “Sorting through these names often feels like a wild goose chase and is quite frustrating.” For the rest of us, most gardeners and retailers refer to them as Hedge-hog cactus.
When I spoke with both of my gardener friends, it appeared they were talking about two different Echinopsis. Bob Zimmer-man’s, whose white-flowered example you see here, bloomed indoors in January. Since it was a gift, he didn’t know what to expect and was surprised. Placed outside on the east side of his house in bright light, it had bloomed during the summer.
Janet Hirons, whose dramatic pink flowers are also seen here, purchased hers at a nursery in Tucson. She says her plant blooms indoors in March or early April and may also bloom outdoors during the summer.
After some conversation, it seems Bob has Echinopsis leucantha and Janet has Echinopsis tubiflora. It would require an expert to verify that, but their respective plants behave somewhat differently. However, both also produce what are called “pups,” small new cacti at the base of the plant. These can be broken off and put into fresh growth media, a mix of sand and potting soil, or a cactus blend that allows for excellent drainage.
Echinopsis are not hardy here in Santa Fe so you need to bring them indoors before a hard frost. Bob waters his every two weeks. Janet waters hers two or three times during winter to let it “slow down.” When she puts it in a sunny location indoors, she uses a window film to protect it from too much sun. She says, “a window magnifies the sunlight and even cacti can get sunburn.” She claims the film reduces the heat and she can just roll it up and use it again the following winter. Bob, on the other hand, puts his cactus away from windows but in a room with bright light.
They both told me that the formation of the flower is dramatic. They described a sort of “fuzz ball” on the cactus that elongates several inches and develops a bud that suddenly breaks into a large flower (see photos) that “just stops you in your tracks.”
I don’t have any cactus and never gave much thought to growing any. But now you might just see me at the cactus sale at Waterwise Gardening in Santa Fe on April 15 https://www.waterwisegardening.com/seasonal-sale-events . We can all have a change of heart when it brings us beauty.