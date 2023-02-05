Master gardener: Piñon pine

Piñon pine (Pinus edulis) is New Mexico’s state tree. Slow-growing and long-lived, it supports our native ecosystem. Piñons provide cover for many birds year-round, and the piñon jay and the piñon pine are deeply connected for survival. According to New Mexico Wildlife magazine, “Piñon jays can remember, months later, even under snow, locations where they stored piñon seeds.” Seeds that are forgotten can sprout new growth. “The relationship between the tree and the bird is critical to the survival of both.”
Over the last two decades piñon pines in our area have begun to suffer from a variety of pests. Drought conditions, higher temperatures and severely reduced snowpack have stressed them. Piñons like dry, rocky soils. Over-watering can lead to root fungus. However, it is very important to note that adequate water is necessary to keep the trees healthy and resistant to pests.
The major pests of piñon pines are bark beetles and piñon needle scale. Linda Churchill, Head Gardener at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, rarely uses chemical pesticides or herbicides. But one instance when she will use an organic product is when caring for the piñons.
In a recent newsletter she wrote, “We work with an experienced local pesticide contractor to spray the trees with dormant oil in late winter or very early spring, for control of piñon needle scale which is devastating entire woodlands in our area. We find that by applying the dormant oil very early in the season, and early on non-windy days, there is little collateral damage as bees and most beneficial insects are still dormant at that time.” She adds that the sprayed piñons “are much less susceptible to a pest that’s even more devastating and harder to control, the piñon bark beetle.”
Bark beetles (also known as Ips pine engravers or engraver beetles) attack weakened, damaged or dying piñon pines. They attack the trunk or large branches, boring through the bark to create galleries where a female can lay eggs in the soft tissue beneath the bark. The beetles introduce yeasts, bacteria or fungi into the tree’s tissue. The combination of tissue damage and fungus growth is fatal. The beetles are also attracted to recent pruning cuts, so only prune during the winter.
Once bark beetles have infested a piñon, nothing can be done, and it should be removed. Having a licensed arborist or extension agent make a proper diagnosis is critical. Damage from various pests can look similar. Be sure you are not removing a tree with a different disease.
Tips to keep piñons healthy
• In our current drought conditions, trees need supplemental water to prevent stress. Irrigate once a month during the winter and every 2-3 weeks during the summer. Water at the drip line—the circumference of the tree’s growth—not at the trunk.
• Mulch reduces stress by keeping roots cool, retaining soil moisture and reducing competition from weeds. Mulch 2–4 inches deep with materials such as shredded leaves or wood chips, extending as far from the base of the tree as possible. Keep mulch 12 inches from the trunk.
• Spraying dormant oil, as described above, will help control piñon needle scale if you have it. This should be done in the winter by the end of March.
• Removing diseased trees protects healthy trees and minimizes the spread of pests and disease. If you decide to replace a piñon, choose a different type of pine that is disease resistant and adapted to our soils. Or try an altogether different small tree such as hawthorn, Oklahoma redbud or mountain mahogany.