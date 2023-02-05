Master gardener: Piñon pine

Piñon pine (Pinus edulis) is New Mexico’s state tree. Slow-growing and long-lived, it supports our native ecosystem. Piñons provide cover for many birds year-round, and the piñon jay and the piñon pine are deeply connected for survival. According to New Mexico Wildlife magazine, “Piñon jays can remember, months later, even under snow, locations where they stored piñon seeds.” Seeds that are forgotten can sprout new growth. “The relationship between the tree and the bird is critical to the survival of both.”

Over the last two decades piñon pines in our area have begun to suffer from a variety of pests. Drought conditions, higher temperatures and severely reduced snowpack have stressed them. Piñons like dry, rocky soils. Over-watering can lead to root fungus. However, it is very important to note that adequate water is necessary to keep the trees healthy and resistant to pests.

The major pests of piñon pines are bark beetles and piñon needle scale. Linda Churchill, Head Gardener at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, rarely uses chemical pesticides or herbicides. But one instance when she will use an organic product is when caring for the piñons.

