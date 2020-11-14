Every spring, a few homebuilders from every state in the nation make a pilgrimage to Washington, D.C., and stage an assault on the Capitol. It’s the homebuilders’ lobbying day.
For some staff members at the National Association of Home Builders, every day is lobbying day. But in early June, the local yokels get a chance to get up close and personal with their representatives and senators. It’s fun and a little humorous to see crusty old builders in rarely worn jackets and ties.
It sometimes feels like we’re middle schoolers on a civics field trip, but the elected officials seem to take us seriously. The national association always has talking points, but once in the inner sanctum, we’re free to go off script, which we often do.
In 2009, we visited New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján. It was the beginning of his first term in Congress and, honestly, he was like a deer in the headlights. Although his father had been the speaker of the House in New Mexico, the Washington gig was another level.
For the most part, our national association loves Republicans and, for the most part, congressional Democrats are wary of our group. The delegation of Santa Fe builders had clear messages for both.
The talking points for Luján were simple: The local group wanted to remind him builders in his 3rd Congressional District were some of the most progressive and sustainability-minded in the country. When we had a position coinciding with our national association, he could be assured the position had been vetted and was safe to support, even if his Democratic peers didn’t.
The opposite was also true. When we disagreed with our national association — on subjects like energy efficiency policy — we’d let him know where the middle ground was firmest.
We also made sure our national association understood that while Luján was from one of the bluest districts in America, he could also listen and seek compromise.
They both got the message.
Since then, Luján has flourished, and earlier this month, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He’s even become one of our national association’s favorite Democrats — partly because he is courteous to young lobbyists and also because he became powerful and influential in the House. Like his father, he knows winning is finding middle ground and getting something passed.
A few years back, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association nominated Luján for a newly created award by the national association called the Defender of Housing Award. To our surprise, he was one of the few Democrats in the country acknowledged. He’s also the rare Democrat to get a few bucks from the national association’s political action committee.
It’s also revealing that some campaign ads supporting him on television were paid for by the National Association of Realtors.
Nobody’s calling Luján a Blue Dog Democrat, but when it comes to housing and energy efficiency issues, he’s been solid. It’ll be interesting to watch what’s next as he begins a new career in the Senate.
