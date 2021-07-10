Everybody knows if you can’t afford to buy a house you have to rent, right?
Wrong, says Santa Fe’s Mike Loftin, a national expert on first-time homebuying.
In a recently authored article for the Urban Institute, Loftin makes the compelling argument that often the answer to housing affordability isn’t renting; it’s buying.
The Urban Institute is a Washington, D.C.-based think tank started in the Lyndon B. Johnson administration to help track the policies and successes of his Great Society programs. It has continued as the preeminent voice on housing policy.
Loftin’s paper is in keeping with the institute’s deep dive into complex issues like housing affordability.
As America struggles to overcome its shameful legacy of racism in housing, regressive property tax policy and low-density zoning in “better” neighborhoods, Loftin’s work is bound to be cited by many.
I forwarded Loftin’s piece, titled “Home Ownership is Affordable Housing,” to the chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders, who said it was timely, as the CEO of the association is schedule to testify next week in front of a congressional subcommittee on homeownership and rental housing.
Some will argue that while it may be true a mortgage is typically less than rent on a similar property, the down payment is a big pile of cash that few first-time homebuyers can scrape together. That can be especially true for first-generation homebuyers, meaning their parents never owned a home, either. In essence, there’s been no generational wealth accumulation. That is far more common for minority buyers.
As the founder and executive director of Homewise, a nonprofit community development financial institution, Loftin pioneered down payment and closing cost assistance for first-time buyers. That meant many could buy homes with small or even zero down payments. His 30-year career has help put thousands of first-time, first-generation buyers on the path to wealth accumulation and stable housing.
The following is the conclusion of Loftin’s Urban Institute paper:
“The most promising long-term solution to our country’s affordable housing crisis sits right under our noses. Most Americans live in homes they own. They pay, on average, 16 percent of their income for their home, far less than the 30 percent benchmark generally used to define an affordable housing payment.
“Yet when we think about affordable housing for families who are struggling, we do not think about how to help them own their homes. We instead think about building new subsidized apartment buildings or providing more rent vouchers. When it comes to affordable housing policy, the bias for rental solutions is so strong that policymakers almost always use ‘affordable housing’ and ‘rental housing’ interchangeably, as if they mean the same thing.
“I want to be clear that I am not saying everyone should be a homeowner and that there is no need for rental housing, including subsidized rental housing. We need both, as well as other kinds of housing, which are essential to a healthy spectrum of housing that can serve the needs of all Americans. I am saying that we need to stop assuming that anyone below a certain income who rents is ineligible for ownership.
“We need to stop assuming that millions of low- and moderate-income workers are not ‘ready’ for homeownership. We need to stop seeing housing as a reward for financial success and instead see it as a critical tool that can facilitate financial success.
“Affordable homeownership is not the capstone of economic well-being; it is the cornerstone. Once we accept that, we can begin to create the sorts of safe, affordable homeownership opportunities that can foster financial stability and mobility for millions of Americans.”
