Living with art: Art as wellness

Viewing art is one of my greatest pleasures. One I’ve been lucky enough to turn into a career as a professional art consultant. And having done this now for 35 years, my “work” has taken me to countless museums, galleries, art fairs, artist studios, biennials, triennials and various incarnations of a Frieze and a Basel.
My obsession with art began as a child, but became a “career” soon after graduating from college, while I was living in New York. It was the late 80s and early 90s—one of the boom eras for art, back when collectors couldn’t get enough of Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Cindy Sherman, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and many others—and I realized if I were to expect people to pay me to help choose what art worked best for them and their environment (their bedrooms, their boardrooms), I’d better hone my eye and get to know not just the art but the artists them-selves. And more importantly, develop a better understanding of each potential collector’s tastes, needs, idiosyncrasies, even their personalities. Art, or rather one’s preference for this or that and not that and definitely not that other thing either, all comes down to taste. Personal taste. Which can be very very subjective. And beyond the collecting of art as investment, once a person buys a piece and brings it into their home, or even their conference room, it’s likely going to affect them somehow on some level. Emotionally.
That’s something I knew intuitively back then, and something science reaffirmed as far back as 1999. That’s when Semir Zeki, a neurobiologist at the University College of London, first coined the term neuroesthetics. Formally defined in 2002 as “the scientific study of the neural bases for the contemplation and creation of a work of art,” neuroesthetics relies on science, neuroscience, “to explain and understand the aesthetic experiences at the neurological level.” So, today, whatever I like, whatever you like, there might be a scientific basis that explains your preference for Louise Bourgeois over Richard Serra, or James Havard’s paintings but not Mateo Romero’s. There are, according to neuroesthetic studies, neural underpinnings to our aesthetic reactions and experiences of art.
Essentially, then, art has biological value to us. It taps into our nervous system—and the good art, the art we like, the art we respond to or that elicits from us a feeling of well-being or wellness: joy, happiness, laughter, or beyond these simpler emotions, deeper thoughts of contemplation and rumination about ourselves as individuals, about others, about the world around us. It affects our quality of life. And my job is finding those works that affect your quality of life in ways that work for you. (And you might notice I didn’t use the phrase, “art that makes you feel good,” as some people would rather surround themselves with art that challenges them, that makes them question themselves or the world—this kind of art can be just as beneficial and nourishing for some, despite the discomfort it may elicit in others.)
So when it comes to living with art, it’s my belief that art matters for everyone. Why? As Zeki has written, when you stare at artworks that you have a meaningful connection with, the part of your brain stimulated by that artwork is the same part of your brain that kicks in when you fall in love. When we look at art we enjoy, when we fall in love with someone, our brains release the same feel-good chemical, dopamine. And who doesn’t want to have that positive feeling when they are hanging out at home?
“Art, through its visual means and symbolic implications, elicits our unconscious thoughts and feelings freely.” So said Ikuko Acosta, clinical associate professor in the Department of Art and Art Professions at New York University to Discover in December of 2022. Viewing art, she added, helps individuals get better in touch with their emotions. Sarah Vollmann, an art therapist and licensed clinical social worker, backed her up in that same article. “Various studies have shown that viewing art can heighten our mood, reduce anxiety and stress, and increase our overall sense of wellness and contentment.”
In short, art improves our health and well-being. (And even though I’ve quoted an art therapist here, what I’m getting at is separate from art therapy—that branch of psychotherapy that encourages people to express themselves through the activity of painting, drawing, sculpting or creating.)
For most new homeowners, art is frequently an afterthought, the finishing touch at the end of a project. What I suggest, instead, is a more holistic approach: choose your art if not first then along with. The right drapes are nice, the perfect rug can be wonderful, but art, as neuroesthetics has proven, can touch people—you—more deeply.
So take advantage of all the art Santa Fe has to offer. What styles are you drawn to — abstract or realistic? What media do you like — paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber or something else? Ask questions: people are delighted to inform and talk about what they themselves are passionate about. Before you know it, you will get a better sense of what speaks to you, and you can continue to narrow down the possibilities and make an informed decision when collecting art. Whether you are beginning to collect, looking for complementary pieces to works you already own or just wanting to explore the possibilities, you cannot go wrong bringing more “personally meaningful” art into your life.