Living with art: Art as wellness

Viewing art is one of my greatest pleasures. One I’ve been lucky enough to turn into a career as a professional art consultant. And having done this now for 35 years, my “work” has taken me to countless museums, galleries, art fairs, artist studios, biennials, triennials and various incarnations of a Frieze and a Basel.

My obsession with art began as a child, but became a “career” soon after graduating from college, while I was living in New York. It was the late 80s and early 90s—one of the boom eras for art, back when collectors couldn’t get enough of Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Cindy Sherman, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and many others—and I realized if I were to expect people to pay me to help choose what art worked best for them and their environment (their bedrooms, their boardrooms), I’d better hone my eye and get to know not just the art but the artists them-selves. And more importantly, develop a better understanding of each potential collector’s tastes, needs, idiosyncrasies, even their personalities. Art, or rather one’s preference for this or that and not that and definitely not that other thing either, all comes down to taste. Personal taste. Which can be very very subjective. And beyond the collecting of art as investment, once a person buys a piece and brings it into their home, or even their conference room, it’s likely going to affect them somehow on some level. Emotionally.

One of sculptor Lee Bontecou's untitled works

That’s something I knew intuitively back then, and something science reaffirmed as far back as 1999. That’s when Semir Zeki, a neurobiologist at the University College of London, first coined the term neuroesthetics. Formally defined in 2002 as “the scientific study of the neural bases for the contemplation and creation of a work of art,” neuroesthetics relies on science, neuroscience, “to explain and understand the aesthetic experiences at the neurological level.” So, today, whatever I like, whatever you like, there might be a scientific basis that explains your preference for Louise Bourgeois over Richard Serra, or James Havard’s paintings but not Mateo Romero’s. There are, according to neuroesthetic studies, neural underpinnings to our aesthetic reactions and experiences of art.

Living with art: Art as wellness

